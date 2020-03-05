MUNICH, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Reporting, a leading provider of software for structured medical reporting, and mediaire, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for quantitative image analysis, have teamed up to develop a uniquely streamlined and integrated workflow for radiology.
With this partnership, Smart Reporting and mediaire are integrating AI-powered image analysis and reporting for Multiple Sclerosis. Hence, the collaboration addresses two unresolved problems facing the use of AI in clinical routine:
- The technical integration of AI to enable semi-automated workflows and allow for a lasting increase in productivity
- The orchestration of the use of AI – even in complex clinical settings
"The partnership between Smart Reporting and mediaire combines quantitative Neuro-MRI and semi-automated reporting of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)," explains Smart Reporting's expert radiologist Dr. Thomas Huber. "The radiologist gets a pre-filled structured report, including the results of the quantitative MS lesion count, and he can directly continue reporting and finish the report. This is how we envision the workflow of the future to make AI applicable in clinical routine under the supervision of a radiologist."
Dr. Andreas Lemke, founder and CEO of mediaire, further describes the value to clinicians around the world: "The combination of structured reporting and AI-powered quantitative MRI promises an additional gain in quality and efficacy for radiologists. With our mdbrain solution, we contribute here significantly to evolve image analysis from mainly estimating to measuring pathological findings in brain MRIs."
A first prototype of the integration has already been developed. Further development work will be done throughout the year to be able to offer a clinically and commercially viable solution to radiologists.
About Smart Reporting
Smart Reporting GmbH is a German company based in Munich and winner of the Aunt Minnie Europe 2020 'Best New Radiology Vendor' award. The company has its roots in clinical practice, where it originally dedicated itself to increasing the efficiency of workflows and improving the quality of diagnoses by optimizing medical documentation. Stemming from his own experiences in radiological practice, Wieland Sommer, Professor of Radiology at the Ludwig-Maximilian-University in Munich, founded Smart Reporting in 2014 as a research project spin-off. Today, the company brings together an interdisciplinary, international team of physicians and IT experts with a shared passion for healthcare and digital technologies. Its multilingual, cloud-based software for structured reporting in radiology and pathology is currently used by nearly 8,000 users in more than 90 countries.
