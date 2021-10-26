NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart room heater market is expected to grow by USD 788.47 mn at a CAGR of almost 17% from 2020 to 2024, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The smart room heater market is segmented by type (without connectivity and connected) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the smart room heater market.

The smart room heater market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies innovation in features and user interfaces as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing number of strategic partnerships will be one of the trends in the market during the forecast period.

The smart room heater market covers the following areas:

Smart Room Heater Market Sizing

Smart Room Heater Market Forecast

Smart Room Heater Market Analysis

Some Companies Mentioned

  • American Comfort Direct LLC
  • Crane - USA
  • DeLonghi Spa
  • Dr. Infrared Heater
  • Dyson Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Lasko Products LLC
  • Sunbeam Products Inc.
  • SUNHEAT INTERNATIONAL
  • Supply Chain Sources LLC

Smart Room Heater Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 788.47 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.98

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Japan, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Comfort Direct LLC, Crane - USA, DeLonghi Spa, Dr. Infrared Heater, Dyson Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Lasko Products LLC, Sunbeam Products Inc., SUNHEAT INTERNATIONAL, and Supply Chain Sources LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

