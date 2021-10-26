NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart room heater market is expected to grow by USD 788.47 mn at a CAGR of almost 17% from 2020 to 2024, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The smart room heater market is segmented by type (without connectivity and connected) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The smart room heater market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies innovation in features and user interfaces as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing number of strategic partnerships will be one of the trends in the market during the forecast period.
The smart room heater market covers the following areas:
Smart Room Heater Market Sizing
Smart Room Heater Market Forecast
Smart Room Heater Market Analysis
Some Companies Mentioned
- American Comfort Direct LLC
- Crane - USA
- DeLonghi Spa
- Dr. Infrared Heater
- Dyson Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Lasko Products LLC
- Sunbeam Products Inc.
- SUNHEAT INTERNATIONAL
- Supply Chain Sources LLC
Smart Room Heater Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 788.47 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.98
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Japan, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
American Comfort Direct LLC, Crane - USA, DeLonghi Spa, Dr. Infrared Heater, Dyson Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Lasko Products LLC, Sunbeam Products Inc., SUNHEAT INTERNATIONAL, and Supply Chain Sources LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
