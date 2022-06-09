NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart tracker market size is expected to grow by USD 372.03 million from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 8.22% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for smart trackers in North America. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing pet industry expenditure will facilitate the smart tracker market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Vendor Analysis
The smart tracker market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing investments in R&D to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Chipolo doo - The company offers two models of tracker that includes Chipolo ONE and Chipolo CARD.
- Innova Technology LLC - The company offers a Bluetooth tracker for valuables and mobile phones and models offered by the company include Protag G1, Protag Elite, and Duet.
- Kaltio Technologies Oy - The company offers Bluetooth-based smart trackers that are used for tracking personal valuables, shipments, and products at construction sites.
- LugLoc - The company offers smart trackers for luggage, by the name Lugloc.
- Mars Inc. - The company offers trackers for pets through its subsidiary Whistle Labs Inc.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Smart Tracker Market Analysis Report by Technology (Bluetooth, cellular technology, and GPS), Application (consumer products, pets, and luggage), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".
Smart Tracker Market: Drivers & Challenges
The smart tracker market is driven by the rising pet population. However, factors such as poor battery backup and limited functionality may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Smart Tracker Market: Segmentation Analysis
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Bluetooth - size and forecast 2020-2025
- cellular technology - size and forecast 2020-2025
- GPS - size and forecast 2020-2025
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- consumer products - size and forecast 2020-2025
- pets - size and forecast 2020-2025
- luggage - size and forecast 2020-2025
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
The competitive scenario provided in the Smart Tracker Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Smart Tracker Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.22%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 372.03 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.76
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Chipolo doo, Innova Technology LLC, Kaltio Technologies Oy, LugLoc, Mars Inc., PB Inc., Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tile Inc., and TrackR Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
