NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market size is expected to grow by USD 85.26 million at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis on different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab your Free Sample Report of Smart Weight, Body Composition, And BMI Scales Market Right Away!
All major aspects include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Both qualitative & quantitative analysis is focused in a better way helping you with decision-making strategies.
Top Key players of Smart Weight, Body Composition, And BMI Scales Market are covered as:
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- Actofit Wearables
- Fitbit Inc.
- FKA Distributing Co. LLC
- Garmin Ltd.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- iHealth Labs Inc.
- Koogeek Inc.
- Nokia Corp.
- Polar Electro Oy
- Qardio Inc.
- Tanita Corp.
- Under Armour Inc.
- Wahoo Fitness LLC
- Xiaomi Corp.
The smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market will be affected by the pregnancy-mode features. Apart from this, other market trends include increased mergers and acquisitions and personalized fitness-coaching features. In addition, increasing health consciousness will aid in market growth. Obesity concerns and growing adoption of smart health devices will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.
Queries? Don't worry we will help you out! @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR73170
Smart Weight, Body Composition, And BMI Scales Market Split by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APA
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The regional distribution of smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market industries are considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period of 2022-2026. The smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market research report shed light on foremost regions: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales industry by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market?
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Magazine Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
3D Gaming Consoles Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.58%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 85.26 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.02
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Actofit Wearables, Fitbit Inc., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., iHealth Labs Inc., Koogeek Inc., Nokia Corp., Polar Electro Oy, Qardio Inc., Tanita Corp., Under Armour Inc., Wahoo Fitness LLC, and Xiaomi Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Retail Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Price Range
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Retail Channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Retail Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Retail Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Retail Channel
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Retail Channel
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Retail Channel
- 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Retail Channel
- Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Retail Channel ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Price Range
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Price Range - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Price Range - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Price Range
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Price Range
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Price Range
- 6.3 Less than $100 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Less than $100 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Less than $100 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Less than $100 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Less than $100 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 More than $100 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on More than $100 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on More than $100 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on More than $100 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on More than $100 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Price Range
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Price Range ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 101: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Actofit Wearables
- Exhibit 103: Actofit Wearables - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Actofit Wearables - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Actofit Wearables - Key offerings
- 11.4 Fitbit Inc.
- Exhibit 106: Fitbit Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Fitbit Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Fitbit Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Fitbit Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 FKA Distributing Co. LLC
- Exhibit 110: FKA Distributing Co. LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 111: FKA Distributing Co. LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: FKA Distributing Co. LLC - Key offerings
- 11.6 Garmin Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: Garmin Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Garmin Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Garmin Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Garmin Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.8 iHealth Labs Inc.
- Exhibit 121: iHealth Labs Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: iHealth Labs Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: iHealth Labs Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Nokia Corp.
- Exhibit 124: Nokia Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Nokia Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Under Armour Inc.
- Exhibit 128: Under Armour Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Wahoo Fitness LLC
- Exhibit 132: Wahoo Fitness LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Wahoo Fitness LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Wahoo Fitness LLC - Key offerings
- 11.12 Xiaomi Corp.
- Exhibit 135: Xiaomi Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Xiaomi Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Xiaomi Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: Xiaomi Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Xiaomi Corp. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 143: Research methodology
- Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 145: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-weight-body-composition-and-bmi-scales-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-85-26-mn-37-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301525924.html
SOURCE Technavio