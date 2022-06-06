SmartEquip is pleased to announce its procurement software integration with Lowe's Tool Rental to automate stores' equipment service and repair processes.
NORWALK, Conn., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartEquip is pleased to announce its procurement software integration with Lowe's Tool Rental to automate stores' equipment service and repair processes.
"We share the same north star in our commitment to customer service and best-in-class customer experience which makes Lowe's an industry leader," said Mike Kendall, Vice President of Sales – North America. "We look forward to streamlining workflow for the Lowe's Tool Rental team and creating a seamless customer experience."
The SmartEquip Procurement software solution enables equipment owners in the construction industry to streamline parts ordering and purchasing - increasing technician productivity, eliminating spare part order errors, and improving tool and equipment fleet uptime and availability.
SmartEquip's single login access to suppliers enables Lowe's Tool Rental to implement a solitary, consistent process, for every brand of equipment, at every location. With one consistent workflow, the platform makes the process easy to train and even easier to use.
As part of the integration, repair technicians can order directly with manufacturers and preferred dealers of more than 50 brands of equipment, while simultaneously updating purchase orders and work orders.
"SmartEquip provides immediate benefits to Lowe's existing rental fleet and enables their expansion into larger, more complex equipment," said Fernando Pinera, CEO. "Our solutions are built to streamline workflows, create efficiencies and integrate into your existing technology stack out of the box. We are excited to profile these attributes for Lowe's Tool Rental."
The platform offers suppliers instant reductions in the cost of supporting equipment fleets on the SmartEquip Network, and improved efficiency in supplying spare parts.
For more information on Lowe's Tool Rental, please visit Lowes.com/Rental.
About SmartEquip
SmartEquip is the leading technology standard for equipment lifecycle management, service and procurement support for the construction industry. The platform provides a multi-brand common connection and user experience for fleet owners and distributors of complex equipment.
SmartEquip enhances ROI for all Network participants by increasing equipment uptime, improving both technician wrench time and transaction accuracy, while reducing the total cost of equipment ownership. The SmartEquip Network currently supports more than 600 OEM brands, with over 95,000 users across more than 42,000 equipment locations globally. The Network supports over $1 billion in parts transactions annually and the company is led by veterans of construction, technology and data sciences. Founded in 2000, SmartEquip is positioned to define tomorrow's dynamic and evolving equipment industry. http://www.smartequip.com. Follow us on Twitter & LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.
