NORWALK, Conn., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Around the globe, people are getting back to work. With the pandemic shutdowns finally being lifted, there's an anticipated explosion in activity for construction work. SmartEquip, Inc. (SmartEquip), the industry standard for complex equipment parts procurement, catalog, and commerce technology worldwide, has anticipated that growth and responded with two newly configured custom e-Commerce 2.0 technology solutions. Both are designed to save sellers of single or multiple brands of equipment time and money while also presenting new revenue opportunities with drop shipping and B2C part sales.
"What we're hearing from our industry partners is the need for an all-encompassing online selling and support website," says Mike Kendall, Vice President of Sales - North America. "SmartEquip's e-Commerce solutions solve both of those business needs quickly and efficiently as a complete digital support and selling solution."
SmartEquip e-Commerce Store is specially designed for equipment owners of multiple brands, while the SmartEquip e-Commerce Support for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is tailored to address original equipment manufacturers unique needs for selling their parts and whole goods to both their dealer network and direct customers.
SmartEquip e-Commerce Store features:
-A Parts Catalog Library where fleets, dealers, and all other equipment owners of multiple brands can now extend their supplier connections and provide direct access of available parts pricing and support materials to their customers.
-Smart Cart Technology that provides real-time availability and pricing along with supersession management, all within the cart.
SmartEquip e-Commerce Support features:
-OEMs on the SmartEquip Network leveraging their existing catalog integrations to boost sales.
-Not on the Network? No problem - the catalog implementations make getting started fast and frictionless.
-A fully branded environment with multi- or single-branded content, mobile commerce readiness, and payment processing options.
"Our e-Commerce platform is the first of its kind for the complex parts and construction equipment industry," says Fernando Piñera, CEO. "Matching industry specific content with SaaS features and customizations. Our product roadmap for this solution is robust over the next 12 months and will extend a digital reach to new and existing customers for our partners with initiative solutions."
With SmartEquip e-Commerce Store, equipment owners are able to extend their supplier connections directly to consumers. The Smart Cart automates supersession management, pricing, and inventory options. The platform's built-in marketing tools enable the seller to reach their target customers more effectively than using traditional e-Commerce options.
With e-Commerce Support, OEMs can supply their dealers and direct customers with all the information, support materials, and ordering functionality they need. By leveraging existing SmartEquip's Smart Catalog integrations, customers are greeted by an online purchasing experience that's seamless and totally devoid of friction. SmartEquip's e-Commerce Support platform builds businesses' brands, supports their dealer networks, and helps them reach more customers, all for low-cost implementation and no IT complexity.
As one of the first to launch their SmartEquip e-Commerce site, Dana Schrack, VP of Sales at Mi-T-M says their solution, "is light years ahead of where we started. Our customers find it user-friendly and very accurate to reduce mistakes in the ordering process. It has become a total resource solution for our customers, sales force and tech department."
If your business is outgrowing your current e-Commerce solution or is in need of reaching customers with a strategic digital approach, consider SmartEquip e-Commerce Store (https://bit.ly/33KGVJi) and Support (https://bit.ly/3eJRqD5).
Want to learn more about SmartEquip? Schedule a Demo (http://bit.ly/3bddouF)
About SmartEquip
SmartEquip is the leading technology standard for equipment lifecycle management, service and procurement support for the construction industry. The platform provides a seamless brand-enhancing experience for fleet owners, manufacturers, and distributors of complex equipment. SmartEquip enhances ROI for all Network participants by increasing equipment uptime, improving both technician wrench time and transaction accuracy, while reducing the total cost of equipment ownership. The SmartEquip Network currently supports more than 600 OEM brands, with over 95,000 users across more than 42,000 equipment locations globally. The Network supports over $1 billion in parts transactions annually and the company is led by veterans of construction, technology and data sciences. Founded in 2000, SmartEquip is positioned to define tomorrow's dynamic and evolving equipment industry.
