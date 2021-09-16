COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartFinancial announced today that it won the 2021 WebAward for Outstanding Achievement in Web Development as part of the WMA's premier award recognition program. This is the third year that SmartFinancial has been awarded the Insurance Standard of Excellence by the WMA, which also recognized SmartFinancial in 2019 and 2017.
SmartFinancial's Program Manager, Kevin Lucius, said this about winning: "I am proud of our team's hard work and humbled to receive our third Web Award. We will use this as motivation to continue building the best consumer experience for our insurance customers."
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial is a leading digital insurance marketplace that uses proprietary customer acquisition technology to connect in-market insurance consumers looking for Auto, Home, Health and Life Insurance with a vast network of insurance agents and carrier partners nationwide. SmartFinancial has simplified the insurance-buying experience with a transparent insurance-technology platform that pairs people with the right insurance carrier. Founded by a team of insurance and technology experts, SmartFinancial focuses on delivering measurable results and exceptional service. It is one of the fastest growing insurance customer acquisition companies in the U.S.
About the WMA
Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association's annual WebAward Competition has been setting the standard of excellence for Website development. Independent expert judges from around the world review sites in 96 industries. The best are recognized with a WebAward which helps interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world. The WebAward Competition is the premier award recognition program for Web developers and advertising agencies.
