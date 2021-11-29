COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartFinancial today announced it ranked 234 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. SmartFinancial grew 569 % during this period.
SmartFinancial's chief executive officer, Lev Barinskiy, credits its customer-centric technology platform and dedicated team with the company's 569% revenue growth. He said, "We are honored to be acknowledged by Deloitte for the fourth year in a row for the continuous progress of our dedicated team in our effort to make the insurance shopping experience more efficient for both insurance shoppers and insurers. We are very humbled by this recognition and thankful for the support of our clients and our partners. "
"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."
"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."
SmartFinancial previously ranked 249 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2020 and 464 in 2019.
Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.
About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial is a technology company that focuses on simplifying the insurance-buying experience with a transparent insurance-technology platform that matches shoppers with the right insurance carrier products. Its mission is to improve consumers' financial well-being by empowering them to make smart insurance decisions.
