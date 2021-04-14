NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartling, the leading cloud translation technology company, today announced Smartling+, the fastest way to continuously publish multilingual content everywhere.
Smartling+ bundles the market-leading enterprise software with its comprehensive and expanding language services, enabling customers to realize their long-sought after blend of faster translation turnaround times, high quality results and at a price that delivers unparalleled value. Smartling+ disrupts the traditional "per-word" pricing model by combining the market's best software services with flexible language services, producing better overall customer value with faster time to market.
"Customers have long been searching for a way to properly balance speed, quality and cost," said Jack Welde, Founder and CEO of Smartling. "Smartling+ bundles the software our customers love with the language services our customers need, enabling them to continuously deploy high quality multilingual content with unparalleled market value."
The company's first decade of business was focused on developing and investing in software services that automates the processes surrounding language translation. This foundation is the heart of Smartling's early success, and remains strategically important for its future. In recent years, the company has made a number of important strategic investments in its language services capabilities to complement its software offering, and further simplify how global brands engage global users. Recent hires from the language services industry at large include the appointment of Gavin Grimes as Vice President of Language Services, and John Rogler as Vice President of Sales.
Global Ready Conference also served as an opportunity for the company to announce new offerings, across both software services and language services, including:
Neural Machine Translation
Smartling has developed an enterprise-ready neural machine translation engine that is fully customized to the customer's brand, including leveraging brand voice and key brand terminology. Recent tests with Smartling's neural machine translation engine in order to enhance the human translation process have proven to be significantly more effective than other commercial machine translation engines when translating enterprise content.
Linguistic Quality Assurance
Smartling's new Linguistic Quality Assurance software enables customers to leverage human insights and analytics to measure translation quality at every step in the workflow. Linguistic Quality Assurance enables the content owner and reviewers to systematically and empirically evaluate the performance of individual suppliers across customizable cohorts to improve outcomes.
All-New Glossary Management
Smartling's all-new glossary management tool enables customers to leverage an AI-powered "term harvester" that can identify thousands of key glossary terms from the customer's content, including associated string context and visual context, and easily update published translations when glossary terms are changed in the future.
Translation Integration for Contentstack
Smartling's new integration with Contentstack connects the number one rated headless CMS on G2 with the number one rated translation management system on G2. The integration automatically captures Entries and Releases (content types in Contentstack), eliminating friction in the translation workflow by offering mutual customers automated translation job management and end-to-end efficiency in authoring and publishing omnichannel multilingual content.
Translation Integration for Jira Software by Atlassian
Smartling's new integration with Jira enables mutual customers to automate localization and project management for agile teams. With Smartling's translation integration for Jira, Smartling automatically detects files within each ticket, captures and translates the content, and returns translations to the Jira ticket without human intervention.
Enterprise Language Services
Smartling's recent developments in language services includes the recent appointment of Gavin Grimes as its Vice President of Language Services. Grimes announced the company's language translators are now 75% freelancers, enabling Smartling and its customers to know exactly who is working on the content at any given moment. The company's project managers, who are now spread across the United States, Europe and Asia, leverage new software features that automatically match content with the right translators based on predetermined criteria. The company has also added ISO 9001 and ISO 13485, and will invest in additional certifications moving forward on an as needed basis.
Global Ready Conference will be available on-demand starting April 15 at smartling.com/conference.
