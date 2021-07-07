NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartling, the leading cloud translation technology company, today introduced a translation integration with Sanity.io, the platform for structured content that powers exceptional digital experiences. The new connector offers Sanity customers a robust solution for delivering fully localized audience engagement across content types and devices with Smartling.
Global content management is increasingly important as the need to engage worldwide users has become a priority across the enterprise. Personalization is a key way to maximize engagement, but it's hard to do since there are so many languages and channels. It takes 45 languages to reach 95% of the world's GDP, and if experiences aren't localized across all the various channels your audiences use, engagement suffers. Smartling's Sanity Connector gives customers the ability to easily scale across languages and digital channels to increase content velocity, and access to fully integrated professional language services that customers can leverage to get their product into the market without the overhead of people and time. Sanity provides the content platform that treats content as data so you can flow translated content over APIs and reuse it across channels, devices, and products to build the best experiences possible.
"Our customers operate globally and need scalable ways to localize digital experiences to their audiences, which is why we're really excited to have Smartling as a partner to provide that solution out of the box," said Even Westvang, Co-founder, Marketing & Growth at Sanity.
"Our solution enables a fully autonomous translation workflow and translation management system to easily scale digital experiences for any market," said Andrew Saxe, VP of Product at Smartling. "Our integrated translation services complement software automation with enterprise-grade content localization, enabling Sanity customers to translate with confidence."
The integration can be installed within minutes, positioning mutual customers to get started quickly and scale their digital experiences faster than ever before. Customers can introduce a high degree of customization in the set up of their tools, or use pre-configured settings to get started. As an example, Smartling can be configured to detect new content or changes to the source content in Sanity, reuse translations across channels, and match content with the appropriate translator to fit budget and language requirements.
To learn more about the new integration between Smartling and Sanity, visit smartling.com/sanity or sanity.io/smartling.
About Smartling
Smartling is a language translation company that enables customers to localize content across devices and platforms. The company is recognized by CSA Research as the #1 Leader of the 2019 MarketFlex for Language-Oriented TMS, and by users on G2 as the #1 rated Translation Management System. Smartling established Enterprise Translation Cloud, a data-driven approach to localization, which enables its customers to achieve higher quality translation at a lower total cost. Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including InterContinental Hotels Group, Pinterest, Shopify, and SurveyMonkey. Smartling is headquartered in New York, with offices in Dublin and London. For more information, please visit smartling.com.
About Sanity
Sanity is the platform for structured content that lets teams build exceptional digital experiences. By treating content as data, modern organizations use our APIs to build optimal editing workflows and share content between systems to increase digital velocity. Our mission is to be the most versatile system for creating and distributing digital content to any device, application or channel. Dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Oslo, Norway, Sanity is used by thousands of companies including Unilever, Puma, National Geographic, and Condé Nast. Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch. Learn more at http://www.sanity.io.
