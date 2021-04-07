NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartling, the translation company whose enterprise translation management system is rated #1 by users on G2, today announced its lineup for Global Ready Conference, which will livestream on April 14, 2021 at 11am EST. Join more than 1,000 industry professionals who have marked their calendars for the event by registering for free at smartling.com/conference.
The event kicks off with a keynote by industry leader Minette Norman. Minette is the former VP of Engineering at Autodesk, where she oversaw a team of over 3,000 engineers and 100+ localization professionals. Her keynote will address how to diminish silos, unlock creativity, and lead with empathy.
Global Ready Conference will also feature a keynote presentation by Heath Slawner, Igniter at Simon Sinek Inc. Heath's talk will unpack insights as explored in Simon Sinek's The Infinite Game, helping the audience to understand how and why the intersection of leadership, influence, and trust can take one's own performance to the next level.
Smartling's keynote, "A New Era," is led by the company's Founder and CEO, Jack Welde. He will be joined on stage by Smartling's VP of Product, Andrew Saxe, Smartling's VP of Language Services, Gavin Grimes, Smartling's Product Manager, Jennifer Wong, and Contentstack's Head of Global Partnerships, Peter Fogelsanger.
A series of presentations and panel discussions are part of the lineup featuring:
- Caroline Xie, General Partner at ICONIQ Capital
- David Pakman, Partner at Venrock
- Nancy Ferriera, Senior Localization Program Manager at FedEx
- Emil Atanassov, VP of Internationalization at ServiceNow
- Uwe Muegge, Head of Terminology, Global Business Marketing at Facebook
- Aisling Nolan, Director of Customer Success at Smartling
- Lynn Nguyễn, Enterprise Account Manager at Smartling
- Jennifer Consaga, Sr. Digital Marketing Manager at Smartling
The conference will also feature entertainment by The California Honeydrops, an American blues and R&B band formed in 2007. Their performance is split in two acts as a midday break and encore to close out the conference.
Global Ready Conference will be available to stream on demand starting April 15 at http://www.smartling.com/conference.
About Smartling
Smartling is an enterprise translation company that enables customers to localize content across devices and platforms. The company is recognized by CSA Research as the #1 Leader for Language-Oriented Translation Management Systems, and by users on G2 as the #1 rated Translation Management System. Smartling established Enterprise Translation Cloud, a data-driven approach to localization, which enables its customers to achieve higher quality translation at a lower total cost. Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including InterContinental Hotels Group, Pinterest, Shopify, and SurveyMonkey. Smartling is headquartered in New York, with offices in Dublin and London. For more information, please visit smartling.com.
