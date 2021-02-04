ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartLinx Solutions, a leading provider of cloud workforce management solutions, today announced the appointment of Clay McEvoy as Vice President, Revenue Operations.
McEvoy joins SmartLinx from Conduent, where he served as Senior Director of Sales Insights, responsible for building a new function to create a sales data infrastructure and deliver in-depth reporting and analytics for strategic sales planning. Prior to that, he worked at ADP, leading a practice devoted to sales resource optimization in the mid-market and enterprise space.
"Clay is a dynamic RevOps leader," said Marina Aslanyan, CEO of SmartLinx. "His proven ability to drive metrics adoption and sales resource optimization will help further align SmartLinx sales, marketing, and customer success teams. I look forward to the enhancements he'll bring to our operations and his help delivering our in-demand solutions to customers."
"It's an honor to join the SmartLinx team at such a pivotal moment in the healthcare industry, especially long-term and post-acute care," said Clay McEvoy, Vice President, Revenue Operations at SmartLinx. "In the same way SmartLinx is in the business of optimizing human potential through technology, I look forward to using my skills and background to help enhance SmartLinx processes to continue to drive the right solutions to the right clients, when they need it most."
About Mr. McEvoy
About SmartLinx
Founded in 2000, SmartLinx cares for those who care. Used in thousands of leading organizations, SmartLinx's workforce management solutions help healthcare providers manage people and processes by harnessing the power of real-time data. Solutions include talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources, benefits, payroll, time & attendance, scheduling, compliance, and business analytics. New financing options with preferred commercial lender Ascentium Capital provide several flexible structures and low introductory payment options to help clients utilize the breadth of SmartLinx's capabilities and products. The company is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.
