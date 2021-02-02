ISLIN, N.J., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartLinx Solutions, a leading provider of cloud workforce management solutions, won two Silver and two Bronze Stevie® Awards in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. SmartLinx Sales and Customer teams were recognized for their extraordinary work as they continued to innovate and support customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards commission also presented SmartLinx Chief Customer Officer Mary Ann Mirto the "Woman of the Year in Customer Service" award for her leadership guiding the Customer Service team and helping customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Highlights for SmartLinx Sales and Customer Service awards:
Silver Stevie® Awards:
- Customer Service Department of the Year – Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Related Industries. To protect its clients, which work with vulnerable senior residents, SmartLinx developed new timeclocks aimed at mitigating the risk of disease transmission through contaminated hands. The Touchless Time Clock enables contactless punch in and out through a QR code generated on the SmartLinx Go app. The QR code allows employees to punch in and out of work 6X faster than traditional electronic time clocks, reducing long employee lines when shifts change and making it easier to social distance. Similarly, the Thermal-Sensing Touchless Time Clock enables temperature screening to quickly identify and flag at-risk employees before they interact with other employees and/or residents.
- Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Hardware. At the outset of COVID-19, the SmartLinx team recognized the need for a quick, decisive response to protect their clients, which work with vulnerable senior residents. SmartLinx was the first to market with a contactless timeclock, enabling customers to stay compliant with COVID regulations, track employee data more efficiently and communicate with their employees swiftly and efficiently. Two new contactless timeclocks were plug and play, boasting quick and seamless installation and integration. Customer feedback for both timeclocks has been overwhelmingly positive, noting how they have already helped to protect employees and keep residents safe.
Bronze Stevie® Awards:
- Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team. In addition to being first to market during the pandemic with the touchless time clocks, SmartLinx invested in COVID-19 safety and regulatory education for clients. The team provided key functionality and reporting needed to support COVID-19 requirements, as well as developed a community board and FAQ for customers to share about COVID-19 regulations as they impacted the workforce. The Customer Service team proved generous with their time, working flexible hours to provide custom solutions for customers as needed.
- Woman of the Year in Customer Service. In her current role as Chief Customer Officer, Mary Ann Mirto was recognized for her commitment to driving excellent customer service and support for all SmartLinx clients. Her significant leadership experience in both consulting and corporate environments gives her a deep understanding of the unique, complex challenges facing SmartLinx's clients in the ever-evolving post-acute and senior care industries.
"SmartLinx cares for those who care. We're honored to be recognized for our work assisting our customers – many of whom care for senior residents, who are particularly vulnerable to contagious diseases, like COVID-19," said SmartLinx CEO Marina Aslanyan. "Mary Ann, our Customer Service team, and Product Development team consistently went and above and beyond to provide customers with the solutions and support they needed during this difficult time."
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.
About SmartLinx
Founded in 2000, SmartLinx cares for those who care. Used in thousands of leading organizations, SmartLinx's workforce management solutions help healthcare providers manage people and processes by harnessing the power of real-time data. Solutions include talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources, benefits, payroll, time & attendance, scheduling, compliance, and business analytics. New financing options with preferred commercial lender Ascentium Capital provide several flexible structures and low introductory payment options to help clients utilize the breadth of SmartLinx's capabilities and products. The company is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.
