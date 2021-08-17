SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartlogic, the leader in Semantic AI solutions, is named one of KMWorld AI50 – Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management 2021. This recognition spotlights innovative companies specializing in knowledge management "that are helping their customers excel in an increasingly competitive marketplace by imbuing products and services with intelligence and automation."
With over 25 years of market coverage experience serving technology professionals and executive management, KMWorld is the premier resource for actionable advice and real direction on solutions and strategies in knowledge, content, document, and information management today. From advanced news and trends analysis to case studies and in-depth research, KMWorld guides more than 50,000 IT and business professionals at organizations across North America involved in evaluating, recommending, and purchasing enterprise technology products and services.
The knowledge management and AI industry are expected to reach $500 billion in revenue by 2024 with an annual growth rate of 17.5% (IDC Worldwide Semiannual Artificial Intelligence Tracker). According to the AI50 report, the pandemic has made AI a priority to business leaders, and the desire for AI software is expected to increase.
"We are pleased to be recognized as a leading provider of knowledge management and semantic AI solutions. As digital transformation becomes imperative for organizations to compete and succeed in today's digital economy, the need for intelligent technologies and services that enable speed, insight, and accuracy is key. That our product is recognized by KMWorld as one that provides the capabilities organizations need to thrive in an ever-changing economy is high praise," Jeremy Bentley, CEO Smartlogic.
About Smartlogic:
For more than a decade Smartlogic has been working with the world's largest organizations to extract intelligence from data that drives innovation and change. Semaphore, our Semantic AI platform, removes the layers of information complexity and allows you to use enterprise data not just for knowledge but with the power of wisdom to act faster.
Semaphore:
- Deciphers the context of your data – all you need to know, starting with your data.
- Filters apply logic to identify, extract, and apply meaning to hidden information – giving you context.
- Connects enterprise information and eliminates the effects of information silos.
Semaphore Integrates with content, data, and application systems; supports multiple data types - including graph and incorporates AI and machine learning strategies to transform digital data into qualified actionable intelligence so you make wiser decisions and reduce the risks within your organization.
Smartlogic's modular semantic AI layer empowers organizations to manage knowledge models, automatically extract data and facts from unstructured and structured information and create and manage semantic and active metadata. Semaphore provides a basis for cognitive applications such as intelligent contextual search, enriched process automation, relevant recommendation engines, customer experience, regulatory compliance, contract lifecycle management, and information security.
