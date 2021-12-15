SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartlogic (recently acquired by MarkLogic), the leader in Semantic AI technology, today announced that it has been recognized as the Top Vendor in the 2021 Metadata Management Emotional Footprint report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The Emotional Footprint Award measures high-level user sentiment, it aggregates emotional response ratings across 25 questions to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and product.
SoftwareReviews identified Smartlogic as the Top Vendor as it received a score of 98 out of 100, which represents the complete and aggregated satisfaction score from end-users. The emotional footprint is unique as it includes the aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy & innovation. Smartlogic's attained leader status with 30 customer reviews - more than any other vendor.
Smartlogic received top scores around transparency, fairness, and enabling productivity. Emotional Footprint Metrics in which Smartlogic ranked highly include:
- Clients Friendly Policies
- Reliable
- Enables Productivity
- Innovation
- Includes Product Enhancements
"We're excited to be positioned as the Top Vendor in the 2021 Metadata Management Emotional Footprint report from SoftwareReviews. Our customer's positive ranking in the service, product impact, and strategy & innovation categories is high praise. As information continues to explode and markets, regulations, and industries evolve, investing in technology from a vendor who invests in customer success and provides precise, complete, and consistent information to tackle strategic business initiatives is important. Semaphore, our Semantic AI platform, removes the layers of information complexity and allows organizations to use enterprise data not just for knowledge but with the power of wisdom to act faster," Jeremy Bentley, CEO & Founder, Smartlogic.
About SoftwareReviews Reports:
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant and Emotional Footprint Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a category are eligible to receive Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research, and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
About Smartlogic:
For more than a decade Smartlogic has been working with the world's largest organizations to extract intelligence from data that drives innovation and change. Semaphore, our Semantic AI platform, removes the layers of information complexity and allows you to use enterprise data not just for knowledge but with the power of wisdom to act faster.
Semaphore:
- Deciphers the context of your data – all you need to know, starting with your data.
- Filters apply logic to identify, extract, and apply meaning to hidden information – giving you context.
- Connects enterprise information and eliminates the effects of information silos.
Semaphore Integrates with content, data, and application systems; supports multiple data types - including graph and incorporates AI and machine learning strategies to transform digital data into qualified actionable intelligence so you make wiser decisions and reduce the risks within your organization.
Smartlogic's modular semantic AI layer empowers organizations to manage knowledge models, automatically extract data and facts from unstructured and structured information and create and manage semantic and active metadata. Semaphore provides a basis for cognitive applications such as intelligent contextual search, enriched process automation, relevant recommendation engines, customer experience, regulatory compliance, contract lifecycle management, and information security.
