SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartlogic's Semantic AI platform - Semaphore - has been listed in the 2021 KMWorld Trend-Setting Products. This acknowledgment is given to organizations with products that stem from both radical innovation and continuous evolution, all with a theme of bringing value to organizations by transforming information into actionable insights.
Trend-setting products provide:
- Better experiences for customers and employees
- Faster access to the right information when and where it is needed for high-impact decision-making
- Automation of routine business tasks, allowing humans to spend their time on exception processing
- Intelligent insights from text and recordings
- Smarter search with personalized insights
- Unified information governance across silos
KMWorld is the leading publisher, conference organizer, and information provider serving the knowledge, content, and document management markets. They guide more than 50,000 IT and business professionals across North America involved in evaluating, recommending, and purchasing enterprise technology products and services. KMWorld delivers guidance and market insight on technology components and processes that together offer solutions for improving business performance.
"We are pleased that Semaphore is recognized as one of the KMWorld Trend-Setting products again this year. KMWorld's recognition of Semaphore as a platform that helps organizations achieve their knowledge management objectives and enables actionable intelligence is indeed high praise. This honor demonstrates that our customers continued commitment to Semaphore is validated by the customers, suppliers, and partners they serve," Jeremy Bentley, CEO, and Founder at Smartlogic.
About Smartlogic:
For more than a decade Smartlogic has been working with the world's largest organizations to extract intelligence from data that drives innovation and change. Semaphore, our Semantic AI platform, removes the layers of information complexity and allows you to use enterprise data not just for knowledge but with the power of wisdom to act faster.
Semaphore:
- Deciphers the context of your data – all you need to know, starting with your data.
- Filters apply logic to identify, extract, and apply meaning to hidden information – giving you context.
- Connects enterprise information and eliminates the effects of information silos.
Semaphore Integrates with content, data, and application systems; supports multiple data types - including graph and incorporates AI and machine learning strategies to transform digital data into qualified actionable intelligence so you make wiser decisions and reduce the risks within your organization.
Smartlogic's modular semantic AI layer empowers organizations to manage knowledge models, automatically extract data and facts from unstructured and structured information and create and manage semantic and active metadata. Semaphore provides a basis for cognitive applications such as intelligent contextual search, enriched process automation, relevant recommendation engines, customer experience, regulatory compliance, contract lifecycle management, and information security.
