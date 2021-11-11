SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartlogic, the leader in Semantic AI technology, is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of the KMWorld Magazine Reader's Choice Award for the Customer Experience and Support category.
KMWorld created Readers' Choice awards to recognize valuable products and services in the marketplace where winners are selected by product users—KMWorld readers! In all, there are 14 categories in which nominations could be made and entries voted upon.
"We are honored to receive this award. That our customers have nominated and chosen us as leaders in customer experience and support is indeed high praise. Customer experience and support are key to customer and organization success and an important contributor to deriving business value from the use of the Semaphore platform."
"As markets continue to grow, the need to improve customer engagement, reduce churn, examine sentiment, and support customer self-service is key. Semaphore uses Semantic AI capabilities to provide customers with relevant information, and enhance data quality to support advanced analytics, personalized search, and support," Jeremy Bentley, CEO, Smartlogic.
About Smartlogic:
For more than a decade Smartlogic has been working with the world's largest organizations to extract intelligence from data that drives innovation and change. Semaphore, our Semantic AI platform, removes the layers of information complexity and allows you to use enterprise data not just for knowledge but with the power of wisdom to act faster.
Semaphore:
- Deciphers the context of your data – all you need to know, starting with your data.
- Filters apply logic to identify, extract, and apply meaning to hidden information – giving you context.
- Connects enterprise information and eliminates the effects of information silos.
Semaphore Integrates with content, data, and application systems; supports multiple data types - including graph and incorporates AI and machine learning strategies to transform digital data into qualified actionable intelligence so you make wiser decisions and reduce the risks within your organization.
Smartlogic's modular semantic AI layer empowers organizations to manage knowledge models, automatically extract data and facts from unstructured and structured information and create and manage semantic and active metadata. Semaphore provides a basis for cognitive applications such as, intelligent contextual search, enriched process automation, relevant recommendation engines, customer experience, regulatory compliance, contract lifecycle management, and information security.
Media Contact
Ann Kelly, Smartlogic, 9529564961, ann.kelly@smartlogic.com
SOURCE Smartlogic