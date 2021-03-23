SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartlogic, the leader in Semantic AI technology, today announced the release of Semaphore 5.2.0, which includes new features and improvements across multiple Semaphore modules.
"The 5.2.0 release focuses on product updates that incorporate market and customer feedback to ensure value-driven enhancements in all Semaphore modules. Semaphore uses innovative technologies and strategies to deliver a unified user experience, enhanced interoperability, and flexible integration," Matthieu Jonglez, CTO Smartlogic.
Semaphore 5.2.0 highlights:
- Enhanced governance and lifecycle management features that simplify the support of distributed architectures and release management across environments.
- Streamlined Semaphore's Knowledge Review Tool (KRT) workflow to manage the review and acceptance of suggested model changes.
- The inclusion of the Lexical Enrichment side panel (LEX) in Semaphore's Knowledge Model Management (KMM) module to enrich the terminology in the model, which supports the classification strategy.
- The addition of a translation side panel to support multilingual model development.
- Improvements in Semaphore's Document Analyzer component to better view evidence within content in the context of knowledge models and a simplified view of tables and facts that are used when defining an extraction strategy; Information scientists can easily jump from the document to the model in a single click.
- The introduction of a Rulenet Manager that enables the management of the Classification and Language Server from within the Studio application.
Smartlogic's platform continues to focus around 3 core areas; Model, Scale and Collaborate; Auto-Classification, Fact & Language Services; and Integrate and Visualize - in a modular platform that allows customers to add capabilities as their business needs evolve.
Designed for the world's largest enterprises that demand scale and quality, Semaphore combines the power of Semantic AI with award-winning knowledge model management, precise, complete and consistent classification and language services, and cutting-edge fact extraction capabilities to enable organizations to Reveal Smarter Decisions.
Semaphore delivers more value to enterprise initiatives that require the aggressive use of data – structured and unstructured - internal and external to the organization. It provides a basis for cognitive applications such as intelligent contextual search, enriched process automation, relevant recommendation engines, customer experience, regulatory compliance, contract lifecycle management, and information security.
About Smartlogic
For more than a decade, Smartlogic has been working with the world's largest organizations to extract intelligence from data that drives innovation and change. Semaphore, our Semantic AI platform, removes the layers of information complexity and allows you to use enterprise data not just for knowledge but with the power of wisdom to act faster.
Semaphore:
- Deciphers the context of your data – all you need to know, starting with your data.
- Filters apply logic to identify, extract, and apply meaning to hidden information – giving you context.
- Connects enterprise information and eliminates the effects of information silos.
Semaphore integrates with content, data, and application systems; supports multiple data types - including graph and incorporates AI and machine learning strategies to transform digital data into qualified actionable intelligence so you make wiser decisions and reduce the risks within your organization.
Smartlogic's modular semantic AI layer empowers organizations to manage knowledge models, automatically extract data and facts from unstructured and structured information and create and manage semantic and active metadata.
Semaphore provides a basis for cognitive applications such as intelligent contextual search, enriched process automation, relevant recommendation engines, customer experience, regulatory compliance, contract lifecycle management, and information security.
Semaphore is available on-premises; Software as a Service (SaaS); on-Demand and hybrid mode. We support the information needs of the world's largest enterprises to accelerate growth, prevent revenue leakage, minimize risk, govern enterprise information, and deliver value to their organization, customers, partners, and suppliers.
