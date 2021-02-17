SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartlogic, the leader in Semantic AI platforms, today announced it has retained Microsoft Gold Partner Competencies in Application Development and Cloud Platform, added the Application Integration competency, and gained approval for their Semaphore Cloud platform in Azure.gov.
"I am excited to announce our Gold competencies. To achieve Gold status, organizations must meet strict product and team member certifications and achieve sales assessments. The Smartlogic team has worked diligently and judiciously to deliver great results for our clients to earn these competencies," Matthieu Jonglez, CTO Smartlogic.
Smartlogic's Microsoft Competencies:
- Application Development: Help customers modernize solutions on data platforms in the cloud and enable hosting and managed services partners to manage their customer's infrastructure and offer differentiated managed services to customers. Technical capabilities in designing, developing, and monitoring cloud and web-based applications for customers in Azure or Microsoft 365.
- Application Integration: Seamlessly integrate applications and data and automate business processes throughout the enterprise. Highlight technical capabilities in advanced integration and configuration tasks and show customers how to integrate applications and data to increase efficiency and drive business results.
- Cloud Platform: Help customers modernize solutions on data platforms in the cloud and enable hosting and managed services partners to manage their customer's infrastructure, migrate applications to the cloud, and offer differentiated managed services to customers.
Semaphore for Azure.gov enables Smartlogic to help federal, state, local governments, and commercial clients innovate and improve their security position. Azure.gov is a physically isolated instance of the Microsoft cloud platform, which provides industry-leading, secure cloud services to government organizations of all sizes.
The Azure government cloud solution is:
- Flexible – allows you to spin up applications quickly and works to support cloud on-premises and hybrid flexibility.
- Scalable – can expand as your services change/grow to meet service needs.
- Cost-effective – pay for only what you use.
- Secure – security is built-in at every level, with comprehensive compliance, privacy and control, and transparency.
- Exclusive – Azure is hosted in U.S. data centers, managed by U.S. citizens.
"This allows us to clearly promote our expertise and relationship with Microsoft to our customers and partners. Achieving Microsoft Gold Partner competencies and Azure.gov approval allows us to enhance our customer's digital strategy to ensure the best solution is secured and delivered to meet our customer's unique requirements and solutions," Jeremy Bentley, CEO & Founder Smartlogic.
About Smartlogic
For more than a decade Smartlogic has been working with the world's largest organizations to extract intelligence from data that drives innovation and change. Semaphore, our Semantic AI platform, removes the layers of information complexity and allows you to use enterprise data not just for knowledge but with the power of wisdom to act faster.
Semaphore:
- Deciphers the context of your data – all you need to know, starting with your data.
- Filters - applies logic to identify, extract, and apply meaning to hidden information – giving you context.
- Connects enterprise information and eliminates the effects of information silos.
Semaphore Integrates with content, data, and application systems; supports multiple data types - including graph and incorporates AI and machine learning strategies to transform digital data into qualified actionable intelligence so you make wiser decisions and reduce the risks within your organization.
Smartlogic's modular semantic AI layer empowers organizations to manage knowledge models, automatically extract data and facts from unstructured and structured information and create and manage semantic and active metadata. Semaphore provides a basis for cognitive applications such as intelligent contextual search, enriched process automation, relevant recommendation engines, customer experience, regulatory compliance, contract lifecycle management, and information security.
Semaphore is available on-premises; Software as a Service (SaaS); on-Demand and hybrid mode. We support the information needs of the world's largest enterprises to accelerate growth, prevent revenue leakage, minimize risk, govern enterprise information, and deliver value to their organization, customers, partners, and suppliers.
Media Contact
Ann Kelly, Smartlogic, 9529564961, ann.kelly@smartlogic.com
SOURCE Smartlogic