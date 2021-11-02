SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartlogic Semaphore Inc., makers of The Semantic AI platform Semaphore, today announce their Platinum sponsorship of KMWorld 2021, a virtual event taking place on November 15th - 18th, 2021.
"We're pleased to announce our support for KMWorld again this year. This year's theme, Impacting the Future: Knowledge Sharing in the Age of New Technologies, is very exciting as it focuses on, cultures, people, processes, and the many different types of technologies supporting organizations. Today's organizations require innovative semantic technologies to extract value from the full set of information that organizations can transform into a competitive advantage," Jeremy Bentley, CEO, Smartlogic.
Semaphore provides the semantic layer in an organization's digital ecosystem that allows them to manage knowledge models, automatically extract and classify the context and meaning from structured and unstructured information (internal and external to the organization), and create rich semantic metadata.
The Smartlogic team will be on hand at the Virtual Exhibit Hall to share Semaphore use cases, best practices, and lessons learned, across a broad range of industries, with participants at the event.
- Monday, November 15, 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. Eastern
- Tuesday, November 16, 9:45 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Eastern
- Wednesday, November 17, 9:45 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Eastern
- Thursday, November 18, 9:45 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Eastern
Don't miss conference presentations by Jeremy Bentley - CEO and Founder and James Morris - Senior Information Scientist:
- Governance Special Topics: Lifecycle Management & Information Governance as a Service, TBC104 - James Morris – Monday, November 15th @ 4:30 pm Eastern
- Explainable AI: Trusting Algorithms, KMWorld B201 - Jeremy Bentley – Tuesday, November 16th @ 9 am Eastern
- Ask the Experts, TAF305 - Jeremy Bentley – Tuesday, November 16th @ 4 pm Eastern
KMWorld 2021 is co-located with Taxonomy Boot Camp, Enterprise Search & Discovery, Text Analytics Forum, and Office 365 Symposium. These events, offer wide-ranging programs focused to meet the needs of executives and strategic business and technology decision-makers. It is a must-attend for those concerned with improving their organizations' bottom line, business processes, and productivity, as well as streamlining operations and accelerating development and innovation within their evolving enterprises.
About Smartlogic:
For more than a decade Smartlogic has been working with the world's largest organizations to extract intelligence from data that drives innovation and change. Semaphore, our Semantic AI platform, removes the layers of information complexity and allows you to use enterprise data not just for knowledge but with the power of wisdom to act faster.
Semaphore:
- Deciphers the context of your data – all you need to know, starting with your data.
- Filters apply logic to identify, extract, and apply meaning to hidden information – giving you context.
- Connects enterprise information and eliminates the effects of information silos.
Semaphore Integrates with content, data, and application systems; supports multiple data types - including graph and incorporates AI and machine learning strategies to transform digital data into qualified actionable intelligence so you make wiser decisions and reduce the risks within your organization.
Smartlogic's modular semantic AI layer empowers organizations to manage knowledge models, automatically extract data and facts from unstructured and structured information and create and manage semantic and active metadata. Semaphore provides a basis for cognitive applications such as intelligent contextual search, enriched process automation, relevant recommendation engines, customer experience, regulatory compliance, contract lifecycle management, and information security.
Semaphore is available on-premises; Software as a Service (SaaS); on-Demand and in hybrid mode. We support the information needs of the world's largest enterprises to accelerate growth, prevent revenue leakage, minimize risk, govern enterprise information, and deliver value to their organization, customers, partners, and suppliers.
