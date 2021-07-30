NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the smartphone market and it is poised to grow by 464.20 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of AI in smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing adoption of AI in smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the ongoing trade wars might hamper market growth.
Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Smartphone Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Android
- IOS
- Others
- Price Range
- Between $150-$800
- Less Than $150
- Greater Than $800
- Screen size
- Between 5-6 Inches
- Greater Than 6 Inches
- Less Than 5 Inches
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
To gain access to detailed market landscape, vendor analysis, and future trends impacting the growth of the market, download a sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40691
Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smartphone market report covers the following areas:
- Smartphone Market size
- Smartphone Market trends
- Smartphone Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing investments in the global smartphone market as one of the prime reasons driving the smartphone market growth during the next few years.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Smartphone Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smartphone market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smartphone market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smartphone market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smartphone market vendors
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Computer Accessories Market- The computer accessories market is segmented by product (external HDDs, gaming accessories, portable speakers, pointing devices, and others), end-user (business sector and consumer sector), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Computing Mouse Market- The computing mouse market is segmented by type (wired and wireless) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market Segmentation by
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Comparison by
- Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
- Market opportunity by
Market Segmentation by Price Range
Market Segmentation by
- Market segments
- Comparison by Price range
- Comparison by
- Between $150-$800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Less than $150 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Greater than $800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Price range
- Market opportunity by
Market Segmentation by
- Market segments
- Comparison by
- Between 5-6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Greater than 6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Less than 5 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd.
- HTC Corp.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Nokia Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- ZTE Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/smartphone-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/smartphone-market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartphone-market-2021-2025-industry-analysis-market-trends-growth-opportunities-and-forecast--technavio-301345036.html
SOURCE Technavio