PHOENIX, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRent, a provider of smart home automation for property owners, managers, developers and residents, today announced its recognition in 2020 azcentral.com® Top Companies to Work for in Arizona, a list of Arizona's top organizations making Arizona a better place to work through quality jobs and work environments.
The honor comes shortly after SmartRent's $60M Series C funding round led by Spark Capital with participation from RET Ventures, Amazon's Alexa Fund and others in late May, signaling the company's ongoing commitment to its employees and culture amid explosive growth.
This highly selective list is the result of anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics.
"We are honored to be included on this list of leading workplaces in Arizona," said Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent. "I'd like to personally thank our Arizona employees for their role in this prestigious designation. Their experiences and feedback are at the core of this recognition. We take pride in our ability to attract and retain top talent, which directly contributes to our growth and ability to offer solutions that set new standards for the multifamily and housing industry."
Launched in 2017, SmartRent now has over 215 employees, 131 of which are located in Arizona. In May, the company also announced the hires of Chief Financial Officer Darian Hong and Chief Revenue Officer CJ Edmonds, who will help support the company's next stage of growth and evolution. For those interested in career opportunities at SmartRent, please visit smartrent.com/careers for more information.
The "Top Companies" were published in a special supplement in the June 14 issue of The Arizona Republic, as well as online at azcentral.com and bestcompaniesAZ.com. For complete details visit smartrent.com or topcompanies.azcentral.com.
About SmartRent
Founded in 2017, SmartRent is a smart home automation platform company for property managers and renters. The SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control offerings for residents. For more information please visit smartrent.com.
