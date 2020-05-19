SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSens Technology today announces the official launch of SC210IoT – a 1080P 30fps low power video sensor specifically designed to power Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
It is estimated that 127 new IoT devices are connected to the web every second, and an installation of 31 billion IoT devices will be installed worldwide by the end of 2020 (Security Today, January 2020). During the next three years, companies are believed to invest up to $1.1 Trillion in in IoT (www.vxchnge.com, March 2020). As companies race to stay competitive, there are several crucial advancements that will determine the future of the industry for the next decade.
As in the case of other SmartSens products unveiled recently, what sets SC210IoT apart are the multiple significant enhancements it brings to the whole new generation of smart devices: superior low-light sensitivity, AEC function to enable fast wake-up from intermittent system operation, lowered power consumption optimized for always-on everyday applications.
SC210IoT supports integrated AEC function to optimize sensor to reactive devices from power-off or sleep mode to active streaming with a much shorter response time, as low as 60~70ms, while devices without SC210IoT still take the time multiple frames refresh - often >100ms for a stable exposed image - to achieve the same function. This represents a huge leap forward in applications that collect crucial, timely visual data such as home and commercial surveillance equipment.
As a result of the faster response time, the new SC210IoT also achieves ultra-low power consumption, which is one of the top priorities for "always-on" devices, by preserving video bandwidth for only waking up to- and recording images and videos upon receiving a visual detection. SC210IoT power consumption is at a mere 60mW while standby power is <10uW. This will lead to a longer battery operation that is required for true power wireless applications, especially for devices with AI designed for detecting objects, motions and activities beyond human eyes.
"The new product launch in our SmartPixel series is geared towards the future of IoT and not the past," said Chris Yiu, CMO of SmartSens. "SC210IoT is only the beginning of a long line of new sensor products to come. We will be seeing OEM to bring innovative products to accommodate in our modern daily life."
SC210IoT is available for sampling immediately and mass production in June 2020. For more information about this product or to request a sample, please contact us at cs@smartsenstech.com.
About SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd.
Founded in 2011, SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd. is a leading supplier of high-performance CMOS imaging systems worldwide and a forerunner in the video surveillance industry. Its products are widely used in the fields of vehicle-mounted imaging, machine vision and consumer electronics (sports cameras, drones, robot cleaners, smart home cameras, etc.). With research centers based in Shanghai and Beijing among others, the company focuses on providing future-oriented solutions and market-leading products. Coupled with cutting-edge technology and innovation, SmartSens is the industry's first ever company to introduce the global shutter CIS sensors based on voltage domain architecture and stack BSI process. Since its founding, SmartSens has been committed to providing customers with high-quality smart sensors.
