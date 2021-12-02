DENVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartTab has announced the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine (https://www.startengine.com/smarttab). The digital health startup is opening up investments to the public to accelerate the production of its advanced drug delivery platform. SmartTab will secure additional capital to increase their capacity to establish additional pharmaceutical partnerships, move through clinical studies and FDA submission to optimize the way medications are delivered.
Crowdfunding offers an opportunity for investors, both large and small, to join in SmartTab's mission to provide novel administration routes and effective therapies that improve patient lives. Participants in the crowdfunding enjoy direct ownership in the digital drug delivery startup.
"We are proud to announce that our equity crowdfunding campaign is now live on StartEngine. SmartTab is all about creating more effective ways to deliver medication. With this in mind, we've opened up an opportunity for early investors to have a stake in our company and join us in causing a paradigm shift to patient-centric drug delivery."
-Robert Niichel, Founder and CEO
This campaign follows a successful PK Pre-clinical Animal study that demonstrated a Proof-of-Concept working model of TargetTab. In the completion of the TargetTab PK Pre-clinical Animal study and according to the pharmacokinetic profiles, the capsule achieved actuation and released active ingredients when receiving the wireless communication signal. The findings validated that the capsule is capable of receiving wireless power and monitoring signals from the external source to deliver an active ingredient in a very targeted area. The company is focused on additional studies, followed by FDA submission. This is a game changer to improve patient outcomes and help people lead healthier lives.
SmartTab continues to expand its aggressive healthtech innovation with an injection capsule for oral delivery of biologics and large molecules. InjectTab is going to revolutionize the treatment of self-injections with an ingestible capsule that delivers biologics, large molecules, and proteins internally to the stomach or upper GI areas. This advancement will allow painful injections via syringe and needle to be replaced by swallowing a capsule that injects active ingredients into the lining of the stomach, where there are little to no pain receptors.
About SmartTab
Veloce Corporation (dba "SmartTab" or the "Company") is currently engaged in the design, development and validation of next generation ingestible capsule drug delivery systems (http://www.smarttab.co). Based in Denver, Colorado, it operates from their world-class innovation center for patient-centered delivery systems in various stages of clinical trials and FDA submission.
About StartEngine
StartEngine is a leading equity crowdfunding platform in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. StartEngine has helped more than 375 companies raise $250M+ from a community of over 300,000 prospective investors. Based in Los Angeles, the company was launched in 2015 by Howard Marks, co-founder of Activision, and Ron Miller.
StartEngine is committed to revolutionizing the ways companies raise capital through the JOBS Act and helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams. StartEngine Crowdfunding Inc. is not a broker-dealer, funding portal or investment adviser. StartEngine Capital, LLC is a funding portal registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). StartEngine Primary LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA/SIPC.
Disclaimer: The SmartTab Drug Delivery Platform is a candidate medical product and uses are not approved, cleared, or licensed under sections 505, 510(k), and/or 515 of the FD&C Act. Investigational and not available for commercial sale.
