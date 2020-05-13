WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading provider of managed accounts technology and operator of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced the addition of Jonathan Pincus as SMArtX's new President and Chief Operating Officer. Jonathan joins SMArtX from Northern Trust, where he most recently held the position of SVP, Global Head of Investment Operations for their Asset Management division. Additionally, Jonathan formerly held the role of Chief Operating Officer for Northern Trust's Managed Accounts business, where he designed, implemented, and led the practice to support over $70 billion in client assets, constructing one of the most comprehensive managed account offerings in the industry.
Prior to joining Northern Trust, Jonathan held a number of key operational management roles across Invesco NA and Legg Mason. Jonathan also previously worked at Bloomberg, and formerly held his Series 7, 65 and 63. Jonathan has served on a number of fintech firm advisory boards and is an industry thought leader on operational scale and business enablement.
Jonathan joins SMArtX to help spearhead the effort to operationally scale the firm's infrastructure and bolster the enterprise solution for banks and trusts, broker/dealers, and RIA aggregator platforms. While initially built to cater to the independent RIA, SMArtX's technology is easily scaled to meet the demands of larger firms. The recent deployment of micro-services architecture and fine-tuning of several tools within the platform have brought the technology to a level of sophistication these firms need and should require from their vendors.
"We are pleased to welcome Jonathan to the SMArtX leadership team and fortunate to have someone of his caliber steering this critical function across our business," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX. "Jonathan's deep domain expertise in banking, innovation, and large-scale deployment makes him the perfect person for the role as we continue to drive new enterprise growth and mobilize technology at scale for this segment."
"I am looking forward to joining SMArtX at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Jonathan. "The need for technology, tools, and transparency to function flawlessly has never been more important. I have reviewed countless asset management platforms throughout my career, and none come close to the abilities that SMArtX offers. In creating advanced tools to manage assets across enterprise networks, they completely streamline the middle and back-office systems in a way that is unprecedented in our industry."
Jonathan will join SMArtX Advisory Solutions in their West Palm Beach, FL headquarters.
About SMArtX Advisory Solutions (www.smartxadvisory.com)
SMArtX Advisory Solutions is a managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform. It is the only TAMP to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also uses its proprietary trading and managed accounts technology to power SS&C Advent's integrated unified managed account solution.