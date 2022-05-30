With the increase in e-Commerce and more people quitting their jobs, SMB e-retail owners are feeling the effects of burnout, which can be disastrous to an online store. Mikel Lindsaar, CEO and Founder of StoreConnect, explains how and where to find the right tools to help entrepreneurs regain their edge—introducing a new partnership with Out in the Clouds.
NORTH SYDNEY, Australia, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Given the dramatic increase in e-commerce since COVID-19 started (online sales grew by 50.5% during the first year of the pandemic, an additional 14.2% in 2021[1]) which has been offset by The Great Resignation (the US job market saw a new record of people voluntarily leaving their jobs in March 2022: 4.5 million[2]), there's a factor resulting from these elements seldom addressed: owner burnout. Feeling burned out can lead to poor decisions, lower performance, frustration and a slew of health problems.(3) According to Forbes, 42% of Small- and Medium-Sized Business owners said they have recently felt burned out.(4) So, what is an owner to do? Who's going to help?
"Owners of online stores seldom have employees; they might have an assistant or two, but the length and breadth of the business falls on their shoulders. What truly burns these people out is the constant repetition of manual tasks, most of which can be easily automated," says Mikel Lindsaar, CEO and Founder of StoreConnect.
E-tailers, explains Lindsaar, have to shift their focus to what they do best, which is growing the business and not spending valuable time with the technicalities of their website. Many e-tailers have turned to software to help them alleviate some of the burden; mainly, Salesforce®. However, using the world's #1 CRM program is not enough; entrepreneurs still need an edge. That's where the combined forces of StoreConnect and Out in the Clouds come into play.
StoreConnect, an e-commerce AppExchange package created exclusively for Salesforce, is disrupting the online SMB industry by making Salesforce the center of e-commerce 3.0. "When online retailing started in the 1990s, it wasn't even called e-commerce. Then, came the next step, e-commerce 2.0, which was giving the customer access to their ordering history, their invoices and giving the customer a better online shopping experience. But the focus was still on the online store. E-commerce 3.0 is customer-centric," Lindsaar explains.
Enter Out in the Clouds, a Salesforce's APAC MM+ Implementation Partner of the Year for ANZ in 2021 who are focusing on helping e-tailers get online with the World's first fully integrated e-commerce 3.0 system, StoreConnect.
"We see StoreConnect solving a huge problem for our customers who are at a particular point in their tech adoption and are looking for a holistic scalable solution. The fact that our Salesforce® customers can manage their ecommerce business directly in Salesforce® and not have to worry about a separate solution causing scalability or functionality issues is what gives us so much confidence partnering with the team at StoreConnect." says Theo Kanellopoulos, CEO of Out in the Clouds.
"No one is going to refuse help… a second pair of hands. In the case of StoreConnect and Out in the Clouds, the hands we provide are digital. It is software that will allow the store owner to sell smarter, close more deals, speed up growth, and build loyalty throughout their customer base, among many other elements to make life easier for them," says Lindsaar.
About StoreConnect
Mikel Lindsaar, CEO and Founder of StoreConnect, is an experienced technology entrepreneur who wants to infuse small and medium sized businesses with the power to be successful in eCommerce and grow to the Nth degree. Small businesses can't waste time setting up their business on a platform only to repeat the process by changing platforms when they want to scale, nor do they want to waste time figuring out how to integrate multiple platforms. StoreConnect (built on the World's Number 1 CRM, Salesforce), gives clients a complete, powerful, configurable eCommerce and CRM solution where they can manage their website, online and in-store sales, provide amazing customer service, run all their digital marketing campaigns and have up-to-date detailed metrics, reporting and full understanding of their customer. They were awarded Salesforce's 2021 International Partner Innovation Award of the year for the Retail sector and are changing the ease with which small businesses are run ─ with a manageable price tag. StoreConnect is Time. Well Spent. Visit https://getstoreconnect.com/
