ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the 12th year in a row, SMC³ has been recognized as one of Inbound Logistics magazine's Top 100 Logistics IT Providers.
The 2021 list, which was released in April, marks the 19th overall win for SMC³.
Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies
that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 400 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the top 100 logistics IT providers who are leading the way in 2021.
SMC³ has been recognized due to its continuous innovation and authority in freight rating and supply chain technology. That expertise comes from decades of experience creating logistics intelligence solutions and has made the company the most trusted provider of transportation APIs and analytical tools. The company's robust API suite allows customers to eliminate gaps in LTL shipment visibility, including pricing, dispatch, PRO# assignment, shipment status and digital document solutions.
Supply chain IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence receive annual recognition in the pages of Inbound Logistics. When compiling the list, the magazine's staff searches for innovators leading the transportation industry and helping 3PLs and shippers optimize their supply chains.
"SMC³ continues to provide the technology solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to achieve the visibility and control that drives successful supply chains. As shippers, carriers, and 3PLs increase their use of logistics IT, SMC³ stays flexible and responsive, anticipating the evolving needs of both customers and the market," said Felecia Stratton, the magazine's editor. "Inbound Logistics is proud to honor SMC³ for innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2021."
About SMC³
SMC³ is the leading provider of data, technology and education as an integrated solution to the freight transportation community. Best known for its CzarLite, Bid$ense and RateWare XL solutions, the company serves thousands of shippers, carriers, logistics service providers and freight-payment companies with logistics technology solutions spanning the entire shipment lifecycle. SMC³ also partners with leading transportation software developers for complete interoperability.
About Inbound Logistics
Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission has been to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising transport costs, and balance transport needs with demand, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at http://www.inboundlogistics.com.
Media Contact
Beth Malik, SMC³, +1 (770) 486-5850, bmalik@smc3.com
SOURCE SMC³