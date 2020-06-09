SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SME, the professional association committed to advancing manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, has announced its 2020 SME College of Fellows. This level of recognition is only attained after achieving more than 20 years of significant career contributions in manufacturing.
These seven elected manufacturing leaders, all SME members, have diverse technical backgrounds spanning advanced technologies and processes including additive manufacturing, automation, machining, nano and micromanufacturing, welding, microembossing, soft lithography, metrology, advanced materials, simulation and more. Their ongoing work has impacted a variety of industries including aerospace and defense, energy, space and automotive.
"Our newly elected 2020 SME College of Fellows illustrate the depth and breadth of our organization's pool of advanced manufacturing thought leaders," said Sandra L. Bouckley, FSME, P.Eng., SME executive director and CEO. "It's an honor to welcome these seven members into this prestigious group and help recognize their high-level achievements that are moving our vital industry to the next level."
- Khershed P. Cooper, PhD, FSME, National Science Foundation, Fairfax, Virginia
- Satyandra K. Gupta, PhD, FSME, University of Southern California, Los Angeles
- David E. Hardt, PhD, FSME, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Jeffrey L. Miller, PhD, FSME, CMfgE, PE, The Boeing Co., Seattle
- William H. Peter, PhD, FSME, Oak Ridge National Laboratories, Knoxville, Tennessee
- Daniel G. Sanders, PhD, FSME, The Boeing Co., Seattle
- Anil K. Srivastava, PhD, FSME, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Edinburg, Texas
Since 1986, SME has recognized over 400 individuals as SME Fellows. Winners vetted through the SME International Awards & Recognition Committee receive lifetime, dues-free membership and carry the designation "FSME" (Fellow of SME) after their names.
SME is accepting nominations for the 2021 SME College of Fellows through Dec. 1. Previous winners, award information and nomination criteria can be found at sme.org/fellows.
About SME
SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.