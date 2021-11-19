LINZ, Austria, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smint.io, a leading provider of Content Experience Platform solutions, announced it has been selected as one of four 'Hot Vendors' in Content Experience Platforms for 2021 by Aragon Research. Smint.io is the only European vendor that has been selected in this category by American independent research and advisory firm Aragon Research.
"We are very honored to receive the 2021 Hot Vendor award. We believe that it shows that our customer-centric thinking pays off and strengthens our efforts to continue to bring great value to our customers", says Reinhard Holzner CEO and Founder of Smint.io. He adds: "The future of digital stakeholder engagement is now. Nobody wants boring B2B user experiences anymore."
Smint.io's Portals platform enables marketing managers to publish content from a variety of sources (DAM, PIM, Google Drive, SharePoint, Box, etc.) via a live connection for use cases such as press portals, media download centers or brand portals. Its no-code solution depends on templates to quickly create branded portals that support content delivery.
Smint.io was founded at the end of 2018 by Austrian software entrepreneur Reinhard Holzner. The two solutions – Portals and Content Buying – continually improve the content lifecycle of prominent customers.
About the Solution:
Smint.io Portals is a unique Content Experience Platform that is specialized in certain use cases. Users can create a custom interface for their target group with its own look and feel in less than 5 steps. Companies use Smint.io Portals to offer their stakeholders content experience platforms such as media centers or brand, press and partner portals.
