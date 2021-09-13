ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith and Howard continues its history of top performance after being named a Top Five and Best of the Best firm in the nation by INSIDE Public Accounting.
This is the third year in a row that Smith and Howard has been ranked a Top 5 Firm in the country by INSIDE Public Accounting. It is the 12th consecutive year the firm has been named a Best of the Best firm in the nation.
"It is a great honor being named both a Top 5 and Best of the Best firm in the nation," said Sean C. Taylor, managing partner of Smith and Howard. "Recognition of this caliber reflects our strong commitment and focus on growth and continued excellence, even in the face of the recent pandemic. This is possible only because of the genuine commitment and enthusiasm our people have to our firm, our vision for the future and for each other. It is a real pleasure to work with them every day."
According to INSIDE Public Accounting, Best of the Best firms are selected exclusively on their performance in specific key areas of management, growth and strategic vision. Additionally, these firms are some of the highest-performing and best-managed public accounting firms across North America.
"Given the challenges, obstacles and uncertainties of 2020, being named an IPA Best of the Best firm is an especially notable achievement," says Michael Platt, principal of the Platt Group and publisher of the accounting trade publication, INSIDE Public Accounting. "Combined with the overarching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were societal stressors (heightened racial justice awareness and a divisive presidential election), employee stressors (home schooling, remote work and burnout), business stressors (remote onboarding, productivity, engagement and firm culture) and client stressors (shutdowns, cash flow, uncertainty and existential threats for many). Firms that were able to overcome these landmines while turning in stellar performance are to be celebrated."
