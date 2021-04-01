HOUSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of four new trading directors. These employees bring with them years of experience and industry leadership, positioning Smith for success and exponential growth.
"Smith's ability to evolve and innovate stems from the deep market knowledge and thriving ingenuity of our employees," said Todd Burke, President, Americas at Smith. "This expansion of our leadership team will help drive Smith forward and push us to new heights."
Jennifer Kabbara, Director of Global Sales: In this role, Jennifer will support the trading team in developing key opportunities and collaborating across Smith's 16 offices worldwide. Jennifer joined Smith in 1994 and most recently served as Trader Development Manager, a position she has held since 2007.
Juline Longo, Director of Commodity Program Services: Juline will manage the company's commodity-procurement services. Prior to this role, he served as Smith's CPU/Commodities Manager since 2012 and has been with the company since 1993.
Megan Pedigo, Director of Purchasing – Service/Peripherals: Megan will oversee peripheral procurement for Smith's supply chain services. Megan has been with the company for more than 20 years and most recently held the position of Assistant Director of Purchasing – Service/Peripherals.
Lindsey Garland, Director of Corporate Strategy: Lindsey will assist the trading department in identifying new opportunities for Smith to expand and develop. Lindsey joined ONTILITY, now Smith's solar division, in 2011 before taking on her most recent role of Senior Financial Analyst at Smith in 2016.
"Jennifer, Juline, Megan, and Lindsey have been invaluable to Smith's business for many years," said Marc Barnhill, Chief Trading Officer at Smith. "As we focus their collective talents and insights on the many new initiatives and strategic opportunities on the horizon, I look forward to our continued achievement and advancement as a leader in our industry."
