Nikhil will oversee the team in Bangalore and develop strategies to promote Smith's growth in India
HOUSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Nikhil Dahima to the position of General Manager of the company's office in Bangalore, India. In this role, Nikhil will support Smith's team in Bangalore to grow the company's customer base and develop new opportunities for strategic partnerships in the region.
"India has become a technology hotspot in recent years, and Smith's Bangalore office has risen to the challenge to meet our customers' supply chain needs in this emerging market," said Nikhil. "I am excited to take on this new opportunity to support my team and help them to reach even greater heights."
Nikhil joined Smith as an Account Manager and helped to open the company's Bangalore office in 2015. He was then promoted to his most recent role of Trading Manager for the office in 2019.
"Throughout his tenure at Smith, Nikhil has proven himself to be a qualified leader," said Claudio Chan, Managing Director, China at Smith. "He has worked hard to build up our team in Bangalore, and I can see a bright future for the office as the Indian market continues to thrive."
Nikhil graduated from Bangalore University in 2008 and worked in project management before moving to electronic-component distribution. His proactive attention to detail, positive attitude, and strong communication skills position him for success as he spearheads new initiatives to increase ownership among his team and develop future Smith leaders.
"Among Nikhil's many strengths is his team focus," said Mark Bollinger, Chief Globalization Officer at Smith. "Nikhil has supported and developed the Bangalore staff through challenging times, building a winning team to grow Smith's support of customers in India and throughout Asia."
