LONDON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces the launch of its Real Intelligence brand of enabling technology solutions, as well as its new generation handheld robotics platform - the CORI Surgical System.
Real Intelligence will address clinical challenges through the continuum of care including patient engagement, pre-operative planning, digital and robotic surgery, post-operative assessment and outcomes measurement. Each solution in the Real Intelligence digital ecosystem informs the next phase of treatment, and over time will allow healthcare providers to use outcomes data to better inform patient specific treatments.
The new CORI surgical platform - now available for both unicompartmental knee arthroplasty and total knee arthroplasty - is small and portable, making it ideal for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and outpatient surgery. CORI includes new camera technology which is over four times faster, offers more efficient cutting technology with twice the cutting volume, and aims to result in a faster robotic surgical procedure compared to the NAVIO™ Surgical System.1 CORI is surgeon-controlled handheld robotics, and its modular design will enable it to be scaled across the orthopaedic service line. Smith+Nephew will continue to introduce new applications for this robotics platform.
"The CORI Surgical System is truly next generation robotics. Its efficient handheld form factor is ideal for surgery centers, which is where the market is moving, and it just erases away bone with the new bone milling technique," said Dr. Jimmy Chow, Orthopaedic Surgeon for Hip and Knee, Orthopedic Institute of the West. "The smart, intuitive software helps place and size the implant as well as balance gaps based on patient specific anatomy and disease state."
"The Real Intelligence brand is a statement of how Smith+Nephew thinks, innovates, and reimagines surgery," said Skip Kiil, President of Orthopaedics for Smith+Nephew. "The introduction of the CORI Surgical System's handheld robotics, patient engagement tools, and outcomes measurement are the very first steps in a long-term strategy to advance orthopaedics using technology."
The CORI Surgical System has received 510K clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is available for sale in the US for both total and unicompartmental knee arthroplasty applications. For more information, please visit www.real-intelligence.com.
Reference
1.
Data on file with Smith+Nephew. CORI and NAVIO Technical Specification Comparison, March 2020. Internal Report ER0488 REVA.
About Smith+Nephew
Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,500+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.
Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.1 billion in 2019. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.
For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.
Forward-looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.
™ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.