HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the opening of its sales office in Berlin, Germany. This new office will closely support local customers in the burgeoning German tech market and expand Smith's European footprint.
The Berlin office is the second of the distributor's locations in Germany, following the 2017 opening of Smith's Munich office. The company's growing presence in this technology and engineering hotspot will position Smith at the forefront of innovation.
"Germany has the most vibrant electronics market in Europe right now," said Mark Bollinger, Smith's Chief Globalization Officer. "As a strategic partner in the global semiconductor sphere, Smith is at home anywhere in the world and ready to offer flexible solutions to address our customers' unique supply chain challenges."
Dubbed as Silicon Allee, Berlin is home to numerous startups, automotive manufacturers, and medical and financial technology companies, as well as a highly skilled, educated workforce.
"Berlin is a leader in the European technology sector and is growing rapidly," said Cleat Kimbrough, Smith's Vice President, EMEA. "Smith is excited to continue expanding our presence in the region and will continue to offer our global customers the premier service they rely on to keep their supply chains moving."
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $1.39 billion. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number eight among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
