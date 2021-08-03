HOUSTON, August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and provider of custom supply chain services, including secure datacenter decommissioning, today announces its upcoming exhibition at Data Center World 2021, in Orlando, Florida. This global conference for datacenter and IT infrastructure professionals will allow Smith to showcase its fully customizable datacenter services portfolio.
Smith's representatives will be available at booth 327 to meet with customers looking to upgrade or refresh their technology and maximize their value recovery. Smith offers certified SSD and HDD wiping and remarketing services, and their team of onsite experts will be there to answer questions about Smith's comprehensive Intelligent ITAD™ model and how it can flexibly support the company's datacenter partners. Smith's IT asset disposition services are backed by industry-leading certifications, like R2 and WEEELABEX.
"Our multifaceted ITAD solutions deliver tailored support to Smith's customers in the datacenter sector and beyond," said Shawn Cunnie, Director of ITAD at Smith. "We are looking forward to meeting with Data Center World attendees and sharing our industry expertise and broad service offerings."
To attend Data Center World 2021, please register here. Attendees are encouraged to schedule at-show meetings by emailing ITAD@nfsmith.com or visiting http://www.smithweb.com/ITAD.
What: Data Center World 2021
When: Monday, August 16, 2021 – Thursday, August 19, 2021
Where: Booth 327
Orange County Convention Center, South Concourse
9899 International Drive, Orlando, FL, US 32819
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 16 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $1.39 billion. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number nine among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
