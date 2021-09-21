HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces that Jennifer Kabbara, Director of Global Sales, and Megan Pedigo, Director of Purchasing Services/Peripherals, have been named among the winners of the 2021 Women in Supply Chain award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company's supply chain network.
"I am so excited to see both Jennifer and Megan recognized for their hard work and dedication, especially during this most recent electronic component shortage," said Mark Bollinger, Chief Globalization Officer. "With decades of experience at Smith, they are true leaders at the company and in the supply chain industry. Their efforts consistently push Smith forward to better serve our customers around the clock and around the world."
During her 27 years at Smith, Jennifer Kabbara has held a variety of leadership roles and has helped develop the company's learning and development program, market-intelligence reporting, and cross-geographic collaboration. Sitting at the core of Smith's global sales force, Jennifer successfully helps the company navigate the ever-changing landscape of the electronics supply chain.
Megan Pedigo's career has touched on some of the most critical aspects of the supply chain: complex logistics, quality assurance, process development, and customer service and accountability. Megan has been a critical member of the Smith team for 21 years and recently spearheaded the distributor's support of critical industries affected by the pandemic.
"These women are just absolutely amazing in so many ways," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "They've retooled, re-innovated, and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They've paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters – because women in the supply chain matter. And some of these women are young, which means they're just getting started. I'm honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of so many female supply chain leaders."
