LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A year ago, in the midst of the global pandemic, SmithGeiger teamed up with acclaimed advertising executive, Michael Vamosy, to form a new creative division called SmithGeigerFATHOM. Now, a year into the journey, and after landing mega clients like Showtime PPV Boxing, Headspace, ABC News, NBC Universal, and Black News Channel, SmithGeigerFATHOM is rebranding to VIVID ZERO.
"I realized, in just one year, we've built a nimble, skillful collective, using the power of design, strategic thinking, and storytelling to deliver cutting-edge creative," says Michael Vamosy, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of VIVID ZERO. "We've taken our client's projects from 'ZERO,' the starting point of all creativity - the blank slate, to wildly 'VIVID.' And in doing so, we've created and produced some of the most exciting work of my career."
The agency adopted an approach of "before us, there was nothing" by tearing down old practices and starting over with innovative, data-driven creative solutions. VIVID ZERO is where data analytics meets creative thinking.
VIVID ZERO recently collaborated with Showtime PPV Boxing and Jake Paul to produce a campaign unlike any other in which they create a world where Paul and Woodley fight each other in a futuristic holographic boxing simulator.Watch the promo here.
Last month, the SmithGeiger Group expanded to include a new division, AccelerateSG, which helps brands in every category accelerate growth. While Vamosy and his creative team were designing the new unit's brand image and contemplating how it fit into the SmithGeiger Group equation, the idea of reshaping his own team arose. The thought process ultimately led to unifying the entire group of SmithGeiger, Elevate, Accelerate, and now Vivid Zero into one cohesive, strategic, and well branded company.
"We just feel VIVID ZERO is a better fit for the agency based on where the larger group is headed as we are becoming a major force," added Vamosy.
About SmithGeiger Group
SmithGeiger Group was founded in 2001 by Dave Smith and Seth Geiger to convert insights into strategy and ideas into action. The company conducts over 500 proprietary projects each year on behalf of its clients, designing the precise approach, analytics, and engineering to guide a who's who in the media, technology, and consumer spaces. SmithGeiger Group works closely with its partners to guide them through and navigate challenges. The organization's engagements invariably grow into multi-year partnerships, working alongside clients in growing and effectively meeting their business objectives. For more information, visit smithgeigergroup.com.
About VIVID ZERO
VIVID ZERO is a creative & branding agency. It offers design, strategic creative, print and digital executions, live-action production, and editorial, all with a strong foundation in data analytics, insights, and activation from their corporate partner, the SmithGeiger Group. The team at VIVID ZERO believes in true collaboration, where creatives first listen, then explore, discover, develop, design, write, shoot, edit, respond, and have the courage to challenge and reimagine everything. VIVID ZERO was co-founded by advertising industry veteran Michael Vamosy, in 2020. For more information, visit vividzero.com.
