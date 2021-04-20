OMAHA, Neb., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI), a provider of industry-leading integrated receivables, payment processing and cash application automation solutions, today announced that SMRTR and FTNI will be partnering to deliver truly integrated receivables solutions to SMRTR's growing base of distribution customers.
Designed to streamline and transform the way customers perform their day-to-day work, SMRTR, an S4i company, offers digital workflow solutions that allow customers to automate proof of delivery, accounts payable processing, supplier compliance and more as well as capture, search and manage any type of content from any source across the enterprise. Since 2002, SMRTR has helped hundreds of organizations bridge the gap between manufacturing and distribution with their solutions by driving efficiency, ensuring traceability and helping meet regulatory requirements throughout the supply chain.
SMRTR and FTNI's new partnership will feature an integration between both companies' systems to deliver electronic invoices and proofs of delivery within FTNI's online payment solutions for complete electronic invoice presentment and payment (EIPP) capabilities.
"Our partnership with FTNI enables us to bring industry-leading accounts receivables (A/R) automation solutions to our fast-growing manufacturing and distribution customer base," said Susanne Moore, CEO of SMRTR. "The integration between our solutions will deliver powerful customer payment experiences and help drive adoption of online, contactless payments within receivables processes. Our customers will now have access to a full breadth of solutions ranging from content management, to accounts payables and accounts receivables."
FTNI's integrated receivables platform, ETran, utilizes a highly configurable, modular design that allows organizations to efficiently tailor the platform to their unique business processes and workflows. The integrated solution offers the ability to accept any payment method, via any payment channel, all from a single, cloud-based platform. ETran's agnostic nature works with any existing banking institution, merchant processor and back-office system(s) to support efficient integration and automated cash application capabilities.
"FTNI is excited to partner with SMRTR as we continue to grow our footprint throughout the broader distribution space," said Zac Robinson, senior vice president of sales and marketing at FTNI. "As more distributors look to automate the complete A/R lifecycle from payment acceptance to cash application, we believe partnering (and integrating) with leading companies such as SMRTR creates exciting new ways to deliver customers with truly integrated receivables solutions."
About SMRTR
Founded in 2002, SMRTR, an S4i company, provides content management and digital workflow solutions to 500+ customers. Based out of San Clemente, California, SMRTR changes the way businesses interact with information by providing content management solutions that capture, manage and safeguard information vital to the business and then produce analytics based on the collected information. They simplify business processes by creating automated workflows, boosting organizations' productivity with flexible solutions to transform any paper-based, manual process. For more information, visit smrtrsolution.com.
About FTNI
Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) accelerates the way businesses accept, process, post and manage payments. Processing millions of transactions monthly, FTNI's integrated receivables platform, ETran, accepts any payment method, via any payment channel—all on a single, secure, cloud-based platform. ETran seamlessly integrates current business processes, bank and processor relationships, and back-office systems to modernize and automate payment processing and cash application operations. Founded in 2007, FTNI serves more than 20,000 corporate users from over 1,000 customers spanning numerous industries including Banking and Financial Services, Distribution, Insurance, Nonprofit, Property Management, Utilities, and more. For more information, visit ftni.com.
Media Contact
Zac Robinson, FTNI, 402-933-8258, zrobinson@ftni.com
SOURCE FTNI