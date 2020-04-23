NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RemoteRetail's platform enables associates to engage in a fully remote, personalized, visual conversation with their consumers. The platform enables "100 percent remote retail," meaning it is 1) deployed remotely, 2) trained remotely, 3) conducted remotely and 4) transacted remotely. As the COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to change the way we live, learn, work and play, remote curated commerce that is safely conducted in a highly personalized manner is a critical capability for all businesses.
The RemoteRetail platform, powered by Microsoft Azure, empowers digitized conversations, around curation and shoppable personalized recommendations. Existing RemoteRetail customers that include, Revolve and Journelle, use the platform to provide their consumers with precise product recommendations, deepening the connection to their consumers remotely.
"We are living in a very difficult period but as we make progress and begin the safe ramp up in-stores, the flexibility and safety of the RemoteRetail platform will help make that return more seamless," says Anna Jensen, Co-Founder of RemoteRetail. "We want to support these businesses that have to adapt to a new normal that allows for them to get their businesses open and operating but also flexible so that associates can work remotely. Consumers crave personalized experiences and now more than ever is the time to provide that solution at scale."
"The shift from enhancing the in-store experience to rapidly deploying a fully enabled remote retail offering at scale is a critical priority that brands are focusing on today," says Gary Myers, CTO and Co-Founder of RemoteRetail. "Our proven and deployed RemoteRetail platform helps brands safely scale the re-opening of the global economy through a quick and easy technical implementation."
Based in NYC and co-founded by Anna Jensen and Gary Myers in 2017, RemoteRetail, formerly known as Snap+Style Business, is a leading enterprise SaaS provider offering omnichannel retailers and brands enhanced capabilities for clienteling on the web, mobile or in-store. Powering customer-centric conversations, RemoteRetail's technology drives a higher conversion rate and customer engagement through data and curation for a customized and personalized approach to selling and customer service. Offering low impact integrations to seamlessly plug into existing systems and remote training to easily implement into day-to-day selling, from the store or any remote location.
