TAMPA, Fla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive video tool, SnapCell has launched its brand new Snap360 feature, making it the complete digital and remote selling tool for dealers. SnapCell is a video marketing tool aimed at car dealerships throughout the US, and allows dealers to seamlessly create walkaround and technician videos, to support with upselling. Dealers can also host live video conversations with customers, whilst building rapport and trust.
Snap360 comes as a brand-new initiative to allow customers to really get to know a car from the comfort of their own home. iPhones, Androids and more sophisticated 360 cameras like the Ricoh Theta can all be used by dealers to achieve high-quality 360-degree spin displays, in no longer than seven minutes per vehicle.
Displays can be implemented onto the dealer's website as part of a digital retailing experience, and allows customers to view any part of a vehicle from any angle, using easy-to-use touch, zoom and pan technology. Various touchpoints allow users to view the car, as if they were actually there, including studying the wheels, viewing the engine bay and even getting into the car.
CEO and founder, Brent Williams, commented "We're excited to launch Snap360 to help dealers better showcase stock on their websites. 360 degree spin displays offer interactions that are beyond static images. The user can focus on the exact areas of the vehicle that interest them, rather than trawling through dozens of images."
Lead generation is at the core of Snap360. In fact, according to a 2019 study by Homenet, 73% of customers who browsed and then bought or leased a vehicle rated 360 degree spin displays as being extremely or very helpful. The same study found that 80% of those who browsed for vehicles online feel that offering a 360 spin display on a website reflects well on the dealer's reputation.
Advanced reporting allows dealers to understand how customers are interacting with Snap360 on their websites, with KPIs such as which touchpoints are being used and how long users are interacting with the displays.
Snap360 is available now. Dealers can receive a Snap360 video directly to their mobile or email, by submitting their details at snapcell.us.com/snap360/. Alternatively, they can speak to a team member by calling (954) 762-7567 to find out more.
