SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Snapdocs, Inc., a leading digital closing solution for the mortgage industry, today announced a partnership with eOriginal, a part of Wolters Kluwer, as an additional eVault option within Snapdocs' eVault integration suite. eOriginal serves a multitude of enterprise customers, enabling lenders and their partners to create, store and assign digital assets, including electronic promissory enotes (eNotes), through a purpose-built eVault.
Snapdocs' eVault integration suite provides an elegant solution for lenders to implement eNotes as part of their closing process. The integration suite provides automatic connection to the eVault to generate, sign, and then register eNotes on the MERS® eRegistry without additional integrations or modifications to loan origination systems or document preparation processes.
"We believe lenders should have the freedom to work with the technologies that suit them best," said Aaron King, founder and CEO of Snapdocs. "The ability for Snapdocs' customers to use their choice of leading eVaults in their closing processes is an example of this philosophy in action."
With the addition of eOriginal to the Snapdocs eVault integration suite, lenders who use Snapdocs and eOriginal will now have a seamless process for secure storage and management of the eNote from beginning to end of the closing process. The Snapdocs eVault integration suite enables Snapdocs' lenders to successfully implement eNotes on as much as 75 percent of their loan volume - improving the borrower experience, operational compliance, and capital efficiency.
"Snapdocs is a leading provider of digital closing solutions and we are excited to partner with them," said Simon Moir, VP & Segment Leader at Wolters Kluwer. "The Snapdocs platform provides seamless connectivity and workflow automation, which aligns extremely well with our areas of focus as a leading eVault provider to the mortgage industry."
"Lenders have never had so much useful technology at hand to improve both process efficiency and borrower experience," King said. "But the digital infrastructure to orchestrate and enhance it has been missing. Snapdocs is building the core platform that improves the closing experience for everyone involved."
