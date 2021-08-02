SAN FRANCISCO, August 02, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Snapdocs, Inc., a leading digital closing platform for the mortgage industry, announced that its VP of Product Briana Ings was named to HousingWire's 2021 Women of Influence list. The award honors 100 women shaping and propelling the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries forward. This is the 11th year that the award has been given. The Women of Influence are selected based on their professional achievements within their organizations, but contributions to the overall industry, community outreach, client impact and personal success also factor into the committee's decision.
As a member of the Snapdocs executive leadership team, Ings has led product and design strategy and execution since she joined the company in 2018. Ings and her team focus on reimagining what closings should be like for lenders, notaries, signing services, settlement, and consumers. Her team creates products that are purpose-built to make adopting digital closing technology as easy as possible.
Under Ings' leadership, Snapdocs has delivered product capabilities that dramatically improve both process efficiency for lenders and borrowers' experience of closing a mortgage. With the time savings and automation that Snapdocs platform provides, lenders can close significantly more loans without increasing headcount, while shortening the closing process by an average of two days.
Ings is also a strong advocate for women in tech and is an active leader and mentor both inside and outside of work. At Snapdocs, she started an Employee Resource Group that aims to engage, empower, and develop women and their allies in ways that result in greater fulfillment for individuals and increased success for the company. The group has provided training and coaching opportunities for women at Snapdocs, opened conversations around issues like pay parity inside the company, and provided mental health resources for members..
Ings is also an active mentor in Sequoia Capital's Ascent program, a mentorship program that matches women in tech with leaders across their portfolio companies, and she is an active member of Women in Product, a non-profit that works to provide women in product management with equal access and representation.
"My goal is to show the mortgage industry that the digital future is immediately accessible – that all parties involved in a digital mortgage closing can have an easy and intuitive experience using tools they're comfortable with," Ings said. "Lenders and their settlement partners want to use modern, intuitively designed products that are easy to implement and deliver results quickly. That simple concept has helped guide the product team as we design a closing platform that helps everyone involved in a mortgage closing have an incredible, seamless experience."
"Briana is both a leader and product visionary," said Snapdocs CEO Aaron King. "She works tirelessly with all parties involved in a mortgage closing to deeply understand their needs and then uses that knowledge to develop beautifully-designed products that help to transform their businesses. Briana's passion and dedication to our customers is a driving force behind our platform. This award is yet another validation of her work, and we're ecstatic that she was named to this year's list."
Snapdocs enables lenders to connect with all parties and technologies involved in a mortgage transaction to complete the entire closing process online. The solution is comprehensive – a networked platform that allows the many participants in a mortgage closing to work together more efficiently and close more deals. Snapdocs' technology uniquely manages the entire cross-party workflow, appointment scheduling, status updates and notifications necessary to provide a seamless closing experience. The platform connects and integrates with all major real estate technologies, working natively with leading Loan Origination, Point of Sale, Title Production, eNote, and Remote Online Notary solutions, enabling them all to seamlessly interact at scale.
About Snapdocs
Founded in 2013, Snapdocs is the mortgage industry's leading digital closing platform. With its patented AI technology and connected platform, Snapdocs is on a mission to perfect mortgage closings for all. Powering millions of closings a year, Snapdocs is leading the charge to modernize, streamline, and improve the mortgage process for lenders, borrowers, and settlement. Snapdocs is the only solution with a proven track record of creating a single, scalable process for every closing. Every day, over 130,000 mortgage professionals rely on Snapdocs to automate manual work and digitize paper processes that plague the industry. Snapdocs is a rapidly growing San Francisco based real estate technology company backed by leading investors including Sequoia, Y Combinator, Tiger Global, F-Prime, Zigg Capital, Alkeon, Wellington Management, Greenpoint Partners, Maverick, Founders Fund, SV Angel, Gokul Rajaram, Lachy Groom, Jack and Sam Altman and Coyne Lloyd. To learn more, please visit snapdocs.com.
