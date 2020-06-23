ORMOND BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy Kraken, a MarTech company focused on helping financial professionals automate their marketing and business growth, today announced they have been selected as finalists for the WealthManagement.com 2020 Industry Awards, in three Technology Provider categories. This is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success.
"We're thrilled to be named as a finalist in three categories this year," said Snappy Kraken CEO and co-founder Robert Sofia. "It's an honor to be in such good company, and we know how fierce the competition is. We continue to develop revolutionary products to automate advisor marketing, stepping up our efforts during these especially difficult pandemic months to ensure that advisors can effectively communicate with current and prospective clients."
"Snappy Kraken is the only marketing company in our industry that delivers proven results and stands behind them," said Marty Bicknell, CEO and President of Mariner Wealth. "Who else publishes their actual results for everyone to see? Who else offers a money-back guarantee if advisors aren't satisfied? Who else delivers research-based, fully automated, end-to-end digital campaigns at scale without being canned, watered down, massively expensive, or tons of work? No one. This is why I am so enthusiastic about the company, both as an investor and board member, and why Mariner Wealth has recently engaged Snappy Kraken for our own advisors' use," Mariner concluded.
ABOUT THE 2020 AWARDS COMPETITION
This year, for the WealthManagement.com #Wealthies competition, more than 625 entries were received from 221 companies and 155 organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the 73 qualifying categories.
The three Technology Provider categories in which Snappy Kraken is included are:
· Chief Marketing Officer - Angel Gonzalez
· Thought Leadership – Digital Marketing Report and Data Analysis
· Client Onboarding – 90 Day New Client Onboarding Campaign
A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the financial services industry will determine the 2020 award winners to be announced during the virtual awards event on Sept. 10, 2020.
"Since day one, we've been committed to helping advisers make meaningful connections with prospects and clients," said Snappy Kraken CMO Angel Gonzalez.
"It's such an honor to be recognized by WealthManagement.com as a leader in our field. And there's no slowing down! We'll keep producing campaigns, automations, and products that delight and serve our members. It's energizing to hear about the results and great feedback they're getting."
To see how financial advisors and their assistants rate Snappy Kraken's digital marketing content, tools, and support, click here: http://SnappyKraken.com/love.
ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN
Snappy Kraken provides marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique marketing for financial professionals. Each automated campaign on the Snappy Kraken platform is focused on achieving specific and trackable goals that grow business. All Snappy Kraken subscribers are assigned to a personal Success Specialist who helps them set up, manage, and optimize their use of the platform through monthly performance check-ins.
To learn more about Snappy Kraken's solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.
Media Contact:
Leslie Swid
Impact Communications, Inc.
913-649-5009
LeslieSwid@impactcommunications.org
Related Images
snappy-kraken-named-2020-award.png
Snappy Kraken Named 2020 Award Finalist in Three Innovation Categories
Judges Acknowledge Leading MarTech Firm Third Consecutive Year as Marty Bicknell of Mariner Wealth Advisors praises Snappy Kraken Approach