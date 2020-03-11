Snappy Kraken Webinar to Focus on Reaching Prospects During Volatile Markets

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy Kraken, a MarTech company that helps financial advisors automate and scale their marketing, knows from first-hand experience that the opportunity to win clients and gather new assets is greatest when markets are uncertain.
"During volatile periods like this, clients appreciate hearing from their advisors, and it will also motivate them to proactively refer people they care about to their trusted advisor," said Robert Sofia, CEO and co-founder of Snappy Kraken. "Consumers with investable assets are asking questions, and financial advisors are uniquely positioned to answer them. Now is the time to be more visible and focused on helping more people who fit your ideal client profile."
As a way to provide quick and practical strategies for advisors who may be time-crunched and focused on reassuring current clients as the markets dive and current events unfold on social media and via traditional media outlets, Snappy Kraken has scheduled a webinar, which they will present three different times so that advisors can conveniently fit it into their schedules.
What:
"Practical Strategies for Reaching Prospects"
Free webinar to help advisors earn more business now
When:
Thursday, March 12, 4 p.m. ET
Friday, March 13, 4 p.m. ET
Monday, March 16, 4 p.m. ET
Why: Attendees will receive proven templates and tools, including a "Volatile Times" referral script and four ready-to-use slides used in 2007 and 2009 that helped a small advisory firm gather almost $200 million in new assets. Dozens of additional insights will be shared, including "Open Loop Psychology", to help motivate prospective clients.
To Register: SnappyKraken.com/volatile
ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN
Snappy Kraken provides marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique marketing for financial professionals. Each automated campaign on the Snappy Kraken platform is focused on achieving specific and trackable goals that grow business. All Snappy Kraken subscribers are assigned to a personal Success Specialist who helps them set up, manage, and optimize their use of the platform through monthly performance check-ins.
Led by industry veteran and advisor marketing leader Robert Sofia, Snappy Kraken recently published its "State of Digital Marketing Report", which analyzed data from the more than 14,000 campaigns it has helped financial advisors deploy in 2019. To learn more about Snappy Kraken's solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.
