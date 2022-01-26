ISTANBUL, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SNI has announced that its tax compliance and regulatory reporting solutions are now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. With its end-to-end solutions, SNI helps ensure that clients in all countries stay tax compliant.
"As SNI, we provide end-to-end solutions that can be implemented on-premises, via the cloud, or as hybrid, and that can scale globally for convenience and efficiency," commented SNI Partner and CCO Rıdvan Yiğit. "Upgrades made by worldwide regulatory authorities are meticulously tracked by SNI and implemented into our customers' systems, on time and based on a product version management system. SNI products are compatible with most systems, so our customers do not need to make an additional upgrade. Thus, we enable our customers to save both time and money."
Companies that use SAP technology can now access SNI's SAP-certified add-ons on SAP Store, including:
No need for a third-party SAP consultant, saving time and money
Helps retrieve data, create system-readable XML files by mapping and processing, and converting accounting files as per requirements
Supports compliance and reporting efforts, reducing risk
Helps to adapt processes immediately without additional investment
Keep digital records, generate and send quarterly updates direct from digital records
Interacts with agent software to allow check and send updates
Supports and reduces risk in compliance and reporting actions
Creates e-invoices automatically and submits data to SDI
Allows creation of e-Invoice documents over SAP records, convert the data to the desired XML format and send it
Automates the e-Ledger keeping process and automatically sends data to AADE
myDATA eBookkeeping add-on is compatible with most versions of SAP S/4HANA, so there is no need to upgrade systems
Automates e-Invoice creation and automatically sends data to ETA
SNI's Egypt e-Invoicing add-on is compatible with most SAP S/4HANA® versions so clients won't need to upgrade their systems
Provides automatic transfer and processing of incoming invoice records that need to be manually entered into SAP systems
Supports invoice recording processes and provides fast and easy flow tracking
Allows creation of e-Archive documents over SAP records, convert the data to the XML format you want and send it
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
About SNI
SNI is a computer technology company providing software, interfaces, and technologies for tax compliance and regulatory reporting all around the world. SNI, which was established in 2006, is the global tax technology partner for multinational companies, providing comprehensive and flexible tax compliance and reporting solutions. Since its establishment, SNI has aimed to contribute to environmental sustainability through digital solutions and integrated software programs it has offered globally. The company also demonstrates its commitment to gender equality with a female employee ratio of nearly 50 percent.
SNI serves more than 500 clients (75% of which are multi-national corporations from more than 30 countries) with over 120 employees providing end-to-end solutions. As members of SNI, they are focused on four tax solution areas; namely, e-invoicing, invoice reporting, SAF-T and VAT reporting, and VIES and VAT checks. Learn more about upcoming add-ons for e-invoicing and invoice reporting and access SNI's full product list via our website.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
For more information, press only:
For further information or demo requests, you can also reach us at contact@snitechnology.net.
Media Contact
Didem Güven Ünal, SNI, +905336820760, didem.guven@snitechnology.net
