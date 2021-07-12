LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VenewLive has partnered with Blank Canvaz Productions to host "THE RENAISSANCE: EP1," a livestreamed virtual festival featuring legendary rapper, Snoop Dogg, on Sunday, August 7, 2021 starting at 8pm ET. Available to fans around the globe for only $9.99 per ticket, "THE RENAISSANCE: EP1'' will deliver non-stop music and entertainment by some of today's biggest artists and rising talent.
One of the world's best known musicians across any genre, Snoop Dogg recently released his 18th studio album, Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites. He will perform new hits as well as old favorites during the event, which will also feature appearances from Tallie Benson, Carey Boy, Kaelynn Harris, Juhahn Jones, Shevy O'Shea, GShytt, A'naz Rhome Sylvers and Giovanni W.
A'naz Rhome Sylvers-Cotton, is the founder, CEO, head of content and creative visionary behind Blank Canvaz. Rhome is the son of Leon Sylvers, a member of the original Solar group, the Sylvers. Rhome continues his family legacy of pioneering new opportunities in the entertainment industry and brings his innovative creativity to the art of visual creation and production.
"THE RENAISSANCE" was conceived as a performance experience that addresses society's visceral need to reconnect as global music fans and move forward in a post-pandemic world. The entertainment promises to be raw, real and authentic. The event will resemble the great variety shows of the era, channeling the spirit of programs like the Chappelle's Show, 106 and Park, The Underground, SNL, In Living Color, and Showtime at the Apollo.
The inclusive, virtual celebration of hip-hop culture, art, and entertainment will allow attendees to choose their own adventure and explore a range of immersive content from music to interviews to skit comedy to fashion to art. VenewLive's "Fan React'' function lets viewers take short video selfies to film their reactions to the performances. This will be the first collaboration between VenewLive and Blank Canvaz Productions.
"RENAISSANCE is tearing down the boundaries of what is possible through this interactive and engaging digital event experience," A'naz Rhome, the CEO of Blank Canvaz, said.. "By forging new roads, we can bring festivals to fans, making them accessible to everyone."
John Lee, CEO of VenewLive said, "We're excited to bring this innovative festival to hip-hop fans all over the world. One of our missions is to provide creative flexibility to the artists, and Blank Canvaz really uses our technology as their canvas for this production. This will be the first time that VenewLive is hosting a mixture of entertainment beyond music, and we are excited to take part in pioneering this new format of entertainment."
Tickets can be purchased here.
About Blank Canvaz Productions Inc.
BLANK CANVAZ PRODUCTIONS, INC. (aka BLANK CANVAZ) is a fresh, disruptive, and next-level production company dedicated to producing film, television, audio, and live event content that allows independent artists and performers to meaningfully engage and connect to existing and new fans. With over 50 combined years of experience in the multiverse of production-based industries, we've created a platform that enables artists and creators to explore and expand their artistry in a personal and profound way that results in high quality engagement at the cost of low budget content creation. We are performers, musicians, and artists ourselves, which gives us a unique, artist-first perspective and an unyielding dedication to empowering content creators world wide. We believe that artists, independent and established alike, should be able to keep creative control of their content and have a greater share in the success it brings.
About VenewLive
VenewLive is a Digital Live Performance Streaming Platform, powered by Kiswe, that delivers a unique immersive experience to global music fans, expanding viewership beyond physical venues. Our Multi-View technology enlivens the artists' performances, delivering on-stage magic and energy to fans virtually. Through our digital interactive features, the fans will feel seen and valued by the artists and enjoy a collective viewing experience with other fans.
About Kiswe
Kiswe is the interactive video company that creates real-time live streams to engage digital audiences and unique communities around the world. By partnering with sports rights holders, Kiswe Studio enables remote commentators to transform live games into multiple viewing experiences via personalized content and local languages. Kiswe's technology also unlocks ways for people to stay connected over live events through a content creation and mobile platform that bridges media companies with consumers. Kiswe is headquartered in New Jersey, USA and has offices in New York, Seoul, Hasselt and Singapore. Learn more at http://www.kiswe.com.
Media Inquiries
Cassady Nordeen
Cassady@purposenorthamerica.com
Media Contact
Cassady Nordeen, Purpose Worldwide, +1 (718) 644-0273, Cassady@Purposenorthamerica.com
SOURCE VenewLive