BOSTON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, the All-in-One Payment Solution for Platforms, today announced its partnership with school administration software company Snowman Software to integrate payments into DaySchool®, providing schools the ability to easily offer digital payments for families.
DaySchool helps simplify operations for non-public schools by centralizing data for admissions, business office, development, classrooms and communications. It interfaces with schools' websites to accept online inquiries, applications and registrations and will now enable the schools to capture online payments, offering convenience for families, reducing the burden of processing paper checks for administrators and accelerating cash flow. With the Coronavirus pandemic, the shift to digital payments has accelerated with organizations and individuals wanting to limit contact and risks of infection.
"In the last two months schools have been disrupted more than they have ever been. Snowman Software's DaySchool was designed and built with the goal to simplify operations for schools," said Hal Maner, President of Snowman Software. "Having the ability to ease payment concerns is very timely for schools and parents alike. We are thrilled to be leveraging BlueSnap's expertise in getting schools up and running quickly."
Snowman Software selected BlueSnap as its payment partner because of the ease of API integration, which connects to one platform offering a merchant account, a payment gateway, access to a wide variety of payment types and seamless school auto-onboarding. It was also important for the Snowman Software team to work with a partner that has deep experience within the education technology space.
"Looking ahead, we see continued opportunities for education technology providers to transform how schools operate. To focus on developing their core functionality and be quick to market, these platforms need to partner with industry leaders to offer complementary functionality like payments. We are fortunate at BlueSnap to have both deep payment expertise and years of experience working with schools," said Jeff Coppolo, SVP of Partnership Development.
About BlueSnap
BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at home.bluesnap.com.
About Snowman Software
Snowman Software recognized the need for a school and classroom administrative solution that centralized student and constituent data, was user friendly, and was priced affordably for mid-size to smaller non-public schools. DaySchool is designed and built to meet this need. Securely accessible from the web, the cloud-based solution provides schools with a very competitively priced, flexible, and user-friendly option coupled with unparalleled customer support. Learn more at https://www.snowmansoftware.com
