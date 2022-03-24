Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies
LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market, today announced that it has selected Snowplow, the world's leading Behavioral Data Platform, as winner of the "Data Tech Deployment of the Year" award in the 3rd annual Data Breakthrough Awards program.
Snowplow BDP (Behavioral Data Platform) generates, governs and models high-quality, granular Behavioral Data, ready for use in AI, ML, and Advanced Analytics applications. When integrated with other tools from the modern data stack, Snowplow can power a wide variety of advanced use cases, allowing organizations to drive significant business value with behavioral data.
Snowplow's unique, open source architecture enables data teams to take full control and ownership of their data and infrastructure, without vendor lock-in or a prescribed view of how the data should be collected, modeled or used. Built to empower data teams to capture and operationalize behavioral data at scale, the quality, flexibility and granularity of Snowplow behavioral data is what sets their technology apart.
"We are thankful to Data Breakthrough for singling us out with this award, and for the recognition of the contribution Snowplow is making to data technology and the community served by our product." said Snowplow Co-Founder and CEO, Alex Dean. "Our Behavioral Data Platform is a genuinely new category of product, providing a solution for data mature organizations at the forefront of their industry looking to power their products with behavioral data. By working hand-in-hand with our global community of Snowplow users, we believe we're shaping the future of behavioral data."
The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The third annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,850 nominations from across the globe.
"Data professionals have long had to deal with the limitations of traditional analytics solutions that act as 'black boxes,' offering little transparency or control over data. It's very difficult, if not impossible, to get the underlying data out of these tools," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "In contrast to the limitations of packaged analytics solutions, Snowplow's unrivaled freedom and flexibility set them apart as a "breakthrough" solution that we are thrilled to recognize this year. With Snowplow, users are free to stream data into the cloud environment of their choice, with the flexibility to customize the pipeline according to their unique business needs. Congratulations to Snowplow for their well-deserved award win in our 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards program."
Snowplow has recently been updated with new features which include improved mobile analytics options for their mobile offering, and the implementation of dbt packages across web and mobile to ensure the best modeling options. The company has also launched Try Snowplow; a free, easy-to-install version of Snowplow BDP, which gives data teams an insight into the flexibility and power of their technology.
About Data Breakthrough
Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.
About Snowplow
