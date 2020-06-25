- More than half of respondents view security as a shared responsibility across developers, security, and operations - New vulnerabilities down 20% across the board; npm is seeing the biggest reduction in vulnerabilities disclosed, yet retains the worst fix rate of the popular ecosystems - There are still significant improvements to strive for as many still don't treat security with proper urgency: a third of vulnerabilities in projects were fixed in under 20 days, but another third took 70 days or more