LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, the developer of hospitality's most comprehensive guest experience and staff management platform, announced today a new deal with Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. The renowned property will implement the entire INTELITY platform, including a branded mobile app, mobile check-in, mobile key, in-room tablets, and GEMS®, INTELITY's staff suite. With the full platform in place, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort will use the INTELITY platform to connect with guests and players before, during, and after their visit.
Owned and operated by The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is one of the top 50 casino-resorts in the United States, according to TripAdvisor reviews. With nine restaurants, an expansive spa facility, and over 500 newly-renovated guest rooms, the resort offers an upscale, family-friendly experience for all types of travelers. Meanwhile, the expansive 210,000-square-foot casino facility offers players thousands of slot machines and the widest variety of floor games available in the Midwest.
The INTELITY platform's mobile app and in-room tablets are set to dramatically alter the guest experience at Soaring Eagle, delivering an unparalleled level of convenience for visitors at the property. Using the app or tablets, guests will be able to access hotel information, order in-room dining, make spa and restaurant reservations, contact staff with special requests, and select contactless service—accessing anything they need during their stay with ease. They'll also be able to use the app to check in when they arrive, use their smartphone as a room key throughout their stay, and check out on either the phone or tablet when they're ready to depart.
"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort," said Ben Keller, INTELITY SVP of Sales. "This stunning resort has so much to offer guests—and now travelers will be able to access it all in just a few taps thanks to the INTELITY app and in-room tablets. That's exactly the kind of modern, contactless experience guests are coming to expect in 2021."
Meanwhile, the resort itself will be able to leverage the INTELITY platform as a key connection point between the resort and the casino floor, sending guests targeted offers and notifying them of special events, helping drive guest engagement and revenue. At the same time, GEMS® will automate procedures and save valuable staff time—ensuring staff can remain focused on guest service, rather than administrative tasks.
"At Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, we've long prided ourselves on delivering an exceptional standard of service, but implementing the INTELITY platform will allow us to raise the bar even higher," said Amy Gates, Director of IT at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. "Between the self-service technology it provides to guests and the operational automation it offers staff, we'll be able to exceed expectations and elevate the guest experience in a new way."
To find out more about this deal or the INTELITY platform, visit http://www.intelity.com.
About INTELITY
INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. Built for the hotel, casino, and luxury residential markets, INTELITY has been named the "Official Mobile and In-Room Technology Provider" by the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide for five consecutive years and is in use at boutique properties, casino-resorts, and global hotel brands, including Marriott, Fairmont, Hard Rock, and more. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.
About Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort features 516 luxurious guest rooms, 70,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, a full service spa and salon, 3,000 seat entertainment hall and a 13,000 audience capacity outdoor amphitheater, 2,400 square foot pool adorned with a half million Italian glass tiles, and an outdoor all-season Jacuzzi. The casino has over 3,000 slot machines, over 70 table games, a newly designed poker room plus a high stakes, and VIP lounge area. Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is also well known for the Cyber Quest state-of-the-art arcade and a Kids Quest which provides an entertainment experience in a supervised setting for children six weeks to 12 years old. For more information, visit http://www.soaringeaglecasino.com.
Media Contact
Hannah Scott, INTELITY, 3105968160, hannah.scott@intelity.com
SOURCE INTELITY